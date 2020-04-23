'Talking Kitty Cat' YouTuber Steve Cash's Cause of Death Confirmed by Coroner

Image zoom Facebook

YouTube star Steve Cash‘s cause of death has been confirmed a week after his passing.

Cash, who was best known for his “Talking Kitty Cat” video series on the video-streaming platform, died of a gunshot to the chest, according to a Canyon County Coroner’s Office report obtained by PEOPLE. His manner of death was determined as a suicide.

Cash, 40, was found dead at his Idaho home by his wife Celia on April 23, according to the coroner’s report. He did not leave a suicide note.

The coroner listed alcohol use as “probable” in the report.

Celia paid tribute to Cash in a Facebook post on Friday, writing alongside a black and white photo of the two of them together: “This is so hard. I’m not even sure what to say or for that matter, what to do. I just lost my best friend, my sidekick, my lover, my mentor, my absolute everything, this morning. I’m so sad to say, my husband, Steve Cash took his own life this morning… It hurts me to share this.”

She continued, “Please understand, give the family time to grieve, but know that Steve is no longer in pain.”

Cash, who was also a musician, launched his YouTube channel in 2007 and amassed more than 770 million views over the years.

His “Talking Kitty Cat” series, in which he’d engage in funny “conversations” and situations with his cat Sylvester, featured 69 different videos — the first of which was shared in 2008. Cash uploaded the latest video in December.

A viewing for Cash will be held at the Nampa Funeral Home Thursday, according to another Facebook post shared by his wife.

Celia said that the family can only “allow 10 people at a time to pay their respects” due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but anyone who wishes to pay their respects “to the man who not only changed my life but so many other people’s lives” are welcomed.

“Thank you to everyone who has showed our family the endless amount of love,” she added.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.