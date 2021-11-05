YouTuber Shares First Photos of Real-Life Squid Game Recreation: 'Wish the 456 Contestants Good Luck'

YouTube star MrBeast has vowed to recreate the games featured in the hit Netflix show, previously sharing the project could cost over $2 million

One YouTube star will soon be hosting his own version of Netflix's Squid Game.

Jimmy Donaldson, known to his followers as "MrBeast", first teased the project back on Oct. 11, when he shared a video on TikTok telling fans that if the video got 10 million likes, he would recreate the games from the Netflix survival thriller.



"It's in your hands TikTok," Donaldson wrote.



The massively popular Korean drama series revolves around a group of 456 people facing massive debts who willingly compete in a series of seemingly simple children's games in an attempt to win a $40 million cash prize. The twist? In the show, if a player loses, they die.

Donaldson's video quickly went viral, and after just two days, he shared an update on TikTok announcing that he met the goal — and would be keeping his word.



"I'm grabbing random TikTok followers to compete in my squid game," he announced in the video.



That month, the YouTube star also released a special limited edition sweatshirt, saying that "100 random people" who purchased it would also be invited to compete.



Donaldson went on to explain that they decided to release the new sweatshirt as a way to help offset the cost of the video, which would likely "cost over $2,000,000 (easily our most expensive video)."



"I need help paying for it," he added.

On Wednesday, the 23-year-old social media star shared a first look at the progress made on his sets — and it doesn't disappoint.

The images show off the hand-painted walls replicating the skyline from the Red Light, Green Light game in the first episode, as well as a massive playground set, where characters on the Netflix show played the Dalgona game.

Another snap even showcases an impressive copy of the village from the marbles game in episode six.



"The Squid Game sets are coming together! Wish the 456 contestants good luck next week 😈" Donaldson wrote on Twitter.

The YouTube star is known for hosting games on his channel that typically come with a cash prize. Recently, Donaldson — who has a net worth of $25 million — hosted an extreme game of tag at Bristol Motor Speedway where the winner received $500,000.