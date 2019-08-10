YouTube Star, 22, Found 'Safe and Well' After Missing for 10 Days Near London

Image zoom Marina Joyce/Instagram

YouTube star Marina Joyce has been found after missing for 10 days, PEOPLE confirms.

After the 22-year-old British vlogger was reported missing from Haringey, a borough in North London, the Metropolitan Police Service says in a statement that Joyce was found alive.

She was last seen on July 31 and was reported missing on Aug. 7, according to CNN.

Joyce’s boyfriend, Brandon Mehmen, tweeted on Friday, “Everything is being dealt with in a professional manner. Please don’t worry about her as she is safe and well (you have my word for that).”

Hours before, Haringey Police tweeted asking for help to find the missing woman.

“Can you help to find Marina Joyce, 22, missing from #Haringey? Last seen on 31 Jul and reported missing to police on 7 Aug. Call 101 and quote 19MIS031063 with any info,” the tweet read.

We had appealed for help to locate Marina Joyce, 22, reported #missing from #Haringey – she has been located & is safe and well. Thanks for your RTs. — MPS Haringey (@MPSHaringey) August 10, 2019

Joyce, who is best known for her beauty videos, has over 2 million subscribers on YouTube. Her more recent clip on the site was uploaded on June 21.

In 2016, fans became alarmed after the YouTuber appeared distracted in one of her videos, according to Entertainment Tonight, which reported seeing footage of bruises on her arm and Joyce seemingly whispering “help me.”

At the time, the hashtag #SaveMarinaJoyce trended worldwide. Then, a year later, Joyce returned to the platform with a video explaining that she was suffering from depression.

“I simply don’t want you to believe any of the conspiracy theories because none of them are true,” she said, describing her “bad” depression. “I’m getting better now, which is why I decided to make this video. I feel so grateful for #SaveMarinaJoyce because it did actually save me.”