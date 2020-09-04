YouTube Star Lloyd Cafe Cadena Dies at 26: 'May He Be Remembered For All the Joy and Laughter'

Lloyd Cafe Cadena, a popular Filipino YouTube personality with millions of followers, has died. He was 26.

Cadena’s family announced his death in a Facebook post Friday that was shared with his more than 7 million followers on the platform.

“It is with a heavy heart and great sadness that we announce the untimely demise of our beloved brother Lloyd Cafe Cadena,” the post read. “May he be remembered for all the joy and laughter he shared with everyone. My family and I ask for your prayers, respect, and privacy during this time.”

Cadena rose to fame making vlogs on YouTube, where he had more than 3 million subscribers and more than 252 million views.

His sudden death was met with shock and surprise from fans, including one in the comments section who remembered Cadena as a vlogging “pioneer” in the Philippines.

“Rest in paradise. Thank you for helping me with my anxiety,” one fan wrote.

Added radio DJ and TV personality Andi Manzano Reyes: “This breaks my heart. You made so many people so happy and have touched many lives including mine. Gone too soon. You will be missed Lloyd.”

Cadena, who was also known as “Kween LC,” shared his last video to YouTube on Aug. 26, and sent his last tweet on Wednesday.

“11:11 Healing for Everyone!” he wrote.