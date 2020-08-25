Landon Clifford and his wife Camryn ran the YouTube channel "Cam&Fam," which followed their lives as young parents

YouTube Star Landon Clifford Dies at 19: 'This Isn't How Things Were Supposed to Go,' Says Wife

Landon Clifford, a YouTube star whose popular channel chronicled life as a teenage dad and husband, has died, his wife Camryn announced. He was 19.

The father of two died on Aug. 19 following a brain injury and a subsequent six days in a coma, according to Camryn and a GoFundMe page.

“August 13th 2020 was Landon’s last day being the best dad and husband he could be,” Camryn wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of her hand on his chest as he lay in what appears to be a hospital bed. “After spending the following 6 days in a coma he passed on and donated several organs to people in need all over the country. He died saving the lives of others.”

She continued: “That’s the type of person he was. Compassionate, loving, thoughtful, kind, and gentle. He was an amazing husband and the best father those girls could [have] ever asked for. It saddens me deeply that they will never get to truly know him. He was so young and had so much more life to live. This isn’t how things were supposed to go.”

Landon and Camryn, who married in June 2019, were parents to daughters Collette Briar, 2, and Delilah Rose, who was born in May.

Together, the couple shared videos chronicling their daily lives with more than 1 million subscribers on the YouTube channel “Cam&Fam,” which they began after Camryn gave birth to their first daughter at 16 years old.

Their videos — which had titles like “Teen Dad’s First Time Alone With Both Babies!” — have more than 184 million total views.

“He was meant to walk his daughters down the [a]isle. He was meant to die old with me,” Camryn wrote in her emotional Instagram post. “Words can not come close to describe the pain I feel. All I can do now is make sure our girls know how much he loved us.”

On Saturday, Camryn shared a photo that showed her wearing a black dress and holding hands with friends, which she captioned, “Today we celebrate his life.”

She also offered her followers a glimpse into her grieving process with a photo on her Instagram Story that showed her giving daughter Collette a kiss.

“The best parts of him are still alive in them,” she wrote. “Whenever I miss him I just give my girls a big hug.”