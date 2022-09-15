YouTube Star Everleigh Rose's Dad Tommy Smith Dead at 29: 'He Loved Everleigh Immensely'

"His love of living life to the absolute fullest along with his free spirit will be missed immensely," Tommy Smith's obituary reads

By
Published on September 15, 2022 10:08 PM
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cif4TE0P7Bp/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=0681faeb-e6e0-4f89-89c4-d4643f5c9f3a hed: YouTube Star Everleigh Labrant's Dad Dead at 29: 'He Loved Everleigh Immensely'
Photo: Savannah Rose LaBrant/instagram

YouTube star Everleigh Rose's father, Tommy Smith, has died. He was 29.

Nine-year-old Everleigh's mother Savannah LaBrant, 29, shared the news on Instagram Thursday.

Posting a sweet photo of Everleigh with her father, Savannah — also a YouTube star — wrote, "Our hearts are incredibly heavy as we process the loss of Everleigh's dad, Tommy. He loved Everleigh immensely. As we navigate through this difficult time we kindly ask for privacy so that our family may continue to love on Ev, pray and grieve with her. Your prayers for Everleigh are so very appreciated.🤍."

Savannah, who is married to Cole LaBrant, did not share Smith's cause of death.


Smith "gained his wings unexpectedly," his obituary states. "He was a father, son, brother, grandson, family and friend to all. His love of living life to the absolute fullest along with his free spirit will be missed immensely."

His memorial services have not been finalized.

She and her now-husband Cole share three children.

Smith previously addressed his coparenting experience with Savannah as he responded via social media to criticism aimed at her and Cole, as seen in a 2020 video posted on Savannah and Cole's YouTube channel.

"Sav and I love coparenting," he wrote, adding, "the hate in their direction needs to stop. Go plant a tree or something."

RELATED VIDEO: 44-Year-Old Woman with Rapid Aging Disease Lives in an 83-Year-Old's Body: 'Right Now Is All We Have'

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The video also serves as a compilation of TikTok videos that Everleigh and Smith made together, including one where he's seen with makeup all over his face and jokingly said, "So... I have a daughter."

In another video posted last July, Everleigh said she's thankful to have two dads. "One made me, and one raised me," she said.

When asked by Savannah if she likes having two dads, Everleigh smiled and responded, "I love it."

Related Articles
Brittani Boren Leach and kids
YouTube Star Brittani Boren Leach Welcomes Her Sixth Baby Boy: 'You Are So Loved'
Alexis Ohanian, Olympia Ohanian Jr, and Serena Williams arrives at the 2021 AFI Fest: Closing Night Premiere Of Warner Bros. "King Richard"
Alexis Ohanian Is Jokingly Frustrated with Tom Brady After Serena Williams Says She May Un-Retire Too
Scott Disick
Scott Disick Spends Quality Time Boating with Penelope, Reign and North: 'Nothin Like Fam Bam'
WASHINGTON - NOVEMBER 27: Actor Paul Sorvino and Mira Sorvino arrive at the Capitol File holiday issue party on November 27, 2007 at The Park at Fourteenth, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Nancy Ostertag/Getty Images)
Mira Sorvino Shares Family Photos from Late Dad Paul Sorvino's 'Perfect Memorial': 'Tears and Joy'
Teen Mom’s Jade Cline Is Engaged to Boyfriend Sean Austin
'Teen Mom 2' Star Jade Cline Is Engaged to Boyfriend Sean Austin: 'Love Always Prevails'
Please help us raise money to assist Adrien and Renee's four sons (Reid 16, Nate 14, Alec 11, and Evan 9)
N.J. Dad Who Went Missing During Family Camping Trip to Pennsylvania Found Dead
Paul Sorvino, Mira Sorvino
Mira Sorvino Mourns Father Paul Nearly a Month After His Death: 'It Leaves You Unmoored'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 27: Sabrina Quesada attends "Machine Gun Kelly's Life In Pink" premiere at on June 27, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
YouTube Star Sabrina Quesada Opens Up After Death of Ex Cooper Noriega: 'Everything Is Just Gray'
youtuber called Technoblade has just passed away His dad talks about it on youtube
Popular Minecraft YouTuber Technoblade Dead at 23 Following Cancer Diagnosis
PewDiePie attends the European Premiere of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" at Leicester Square on December 16, 2015 in London, England.
YouTuber PewDiePie Apologizes After Appearing to Mock TikTok Creator Who Is Deaf in Video
UNIVERSAL CITY, CA - MARCH 05: Actor Roger Mosley arrives at The Ernest Borgnine Pre-Oscar Party at Universal Studios Hollywood on March 5, 2010 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic)
Roger E. Mosley, TV and Film Actor Known for His Role on 'Magnum P.I.' , Dead at 83: 'Rest Easy'
gregory itzin
'24' and 'NCIS' Star Gregory Itzin Dead at 74
Doja Cat, Noah Schnapp
Doja Cat Calls Out Noah Schnapp for Sharing Private DMs About His Costar Joseph Quinn: 'Weasel'
Kevin Ford
Viral Burger King Employee Who Never Missed Work in 27 Years Has Tearful Family Reunion on 'Today'
Cooper Noriega
TikTok Star Cooper Noriega's Family Speaks Out Following His Death: 'An Absolute Tragedy'
Lane Fernandez
'Teen Mom' Star's Ex Lane Fernandez Dies at Age 28 Just 3 Weeks After the Birth of His Son