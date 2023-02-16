YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki Announces She's Stepping Down in Order to 'Start a New Chapter'

Wojcicki became Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin's 16th employee after they rented her garage as office space in 1996

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Published on February 16, 2023 11:13 PM
YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki Announces She’s Stepping Down in Order ‘To Start a New Chapter’
Photo: Francois G. Durand/Getty

Susan Wojcicki, who became an early figure in the creation of Google and the rise of YouTube, is stepping back from her role as CEO of YouTube.

After nearly 25 years with the company, she explained in a blog post Thursday, "I've decided to step back from my role as the head of YouTube and start a new chapter focused on my family, health, and personal projects I'm passionate about."

Wojcicki became the CEO behind the Google-owned streaming platform in 2014 but began her long-standing history with the company during its early beginnings in 1998 when she rented her garage as an office space to Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin.

"Twenty-five years ago I made the decision to join a couple of Stanford graduate students who were building a new search engine. Their names were Larry and Sergey. I saw the potential of what they were building, which was incredibly exciting, and although the company had only a few users and no revenue, I decided to join the team," she detailed in her announcement. "It would be one of the best decisions of my life."

Page and Brin would later hire the 54-year-old executive as the 16th employee at Google. She would wear many hats, including working in marketing, co-creating Google Image Search, and leading Google's first Video and Book search.

YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki Announces She’s Stepping Down in Order ‘To Start a New Chapter’
Kimberly White/Getty

"When I joined YouTube nine years ago, one of my first priorities was bringing in an incredible leadership team. Neal Mohan was one of those leaders, and he'll be the SVP and new head of YouTube," added Wojcicki in her post.

Although she did not elaborate on her future endeavors, she expressed that she will maintain her connection to the company by "continuing to work with some YouTube teams, coaching team members, and meeting with creators."

She will also take on an advisory role across Google and the technology giant's parent company, Alphabet.

Following the news of her departure, Page and Brin said in a statement to CBS News that they are "so grateful for all she's done over the last 25 years."

"Susan has a unique place in Google history and has made the most incredible contribution to products used by people everywhere," they added.

