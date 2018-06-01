Idaho Youth Football Team Jumps Into Action to Save Trapped Passengers in Overturned Car

A Boise, Idaho, youth football team saved the lives of two car crash victims after their school vans came across the scene of the accident, multiple outlets reported.

The boys — all members of the Boise Black Knights football team — were on their way back from a championship tournament in San Jose, New Mexico, on Tuesday night, according to The Idaho Statesman. While on the drive home through Oregon, the team saw an overturned car on the side of the highway, the Statesman reported.

“We were all driving, they came around the corner and seen an accident with a car rolled over, and the two vans pulled over,” Rudy Jackson, the team’s coach, told ABC News’ Good Morning America, Thursday.

The team’s vehicles immediately pulled over and the boys — all between the ages of 12 and 14 — leapt into action, with one player recording the whole thing on video.

“It wasn’t really something we thought about. We just instantly pulled over,” Regan Magill, the young athlete who captured video of the incident, told the Statesman. “I don’t want to imagine what would happen if we were not there to help.”

In the video, the boys could be seen helping remove a man from the overturned vehicle, before returning to help the female passenger.

Several members gathered on one side of the car as they lifted the wreckage, while others helped cut the woman free from her seatbelt and pull her from the car.

In a press release provided to PEOPLE, the Malheur County Sheriff’s office said that an officer respond to the crash about an hour after the initial call came in due to vehicle problems.

“When the deputy arrived he found the ambulance attending to the two occupants of the vehicle,” the statement said. “There was no sign of a football team at the scene when he arrived. He took statements from the vehicle occupants as well as another witness but it was never mentioned to him about how the occupants were removed from the vehicle by a football team.”

The sheriff’s office confirmed that the crash was likely caused by high gusty winds. The responding deputy later heard from locals about the football team’s involvement, the release said.

“It’s nice to see kids doing a good deed like this; I suspect they have some great coaches leading them,” Undersheriff Travis Johnson said. “It’s hard to know exactly what would have happened if this team hadn’t been there to rescue the trapped female, but as it is, it looks like everyone is going to be just fine.”

Magill told Good Morning America the he and his teammates were inspired to act because their coach, Jackson, taught them to “play selfless football and not selfish — just help others out before yourself.”

Jackson was overcome with emotion when talking about the moment. “I’m more than proud. I’m at a loss for words,” the coach had told the Statesman. “They got out of the car like they were supposed to do that… it’s a great bunch of kids.”