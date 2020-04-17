How Nonprofit Founded by Jonah Hill, Adam Levine and Alicia Keys' Moms Is Helping COVID Relief

Image zoom

As the coronavirus continues to spread, disrupting and forever changing the daily lives of millions of Americans, YourMomCares is stepping up to make sure children’s mental health doesn’t take a backseat.

The nonprofit — run by Sharon Feldstein (mom to Jonah Hill and Beanie Feldstein), Patsy Noah (Adam Levine’s mom) and Terria Joseph (Alicia Keys’ mom) — is working around the clock on COVID-19 relief, funding programs supporting mobile medical clinics and tele-health and mental health initiatives.

“We’re giving voices to kids and families that do not have a voice,” Feldstein tells PEOPLE. “Our children, because of what they do, have a big voice, and it’s so important to use that voice to help others.”

The pandemic has pushed the nonprofit to break out its Mobile Moms Emergency Fund, which COO Meredith Wolff says is typically reserved for current events, like help with the border crisis or, for example, donations to LGBTQ organizations during Pride Month.

Before coronavirus struck, YourMomCares had partnered with the national nonprofit Children’s Health Fund to help fund mobile medical clinics offering both physical and mental health services to youth in underprivileged areas.

The clinics used to operate on board specially outfitted buses like a mobile pediatric office — but now, because of social distancing guidelines, the clinics have evolved into set-ups outside hospitals where children can get things like COVID-19 screening and testing, as well as their usual healthcare needs, regardless of insurance, says Wolff.

“There’s a kid sitting in the Bronx with asthma. He still needs his asthma medicine. A kid’s undergoing cancer treatment. They still need to be monitored,” Feldstein says. “Just because there’s this terrible virus doesn’t mean that… These kids are not getting food. They’re not going to school where their only meal is. They have terrible anxiety, they have post-traumatic stress, pre-traumatic stress, and also they have actual just plain healthcare needs.”

Social workers who have been meeting with homeless children on Skid Row as part of the YourMomCares-funded Rising Stars program, the first-ever group therapy program for kids in the area, have been checking on the children over the phone.

The idea of using cell phones to provide mental health services is a major component of YourMomCares’ partnership with the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, which is working on piloting an app called Brain Manager that’s prescribed by pediatricians to young people with anxiety and/or depression.

Because of the outbreak, Feldstein says more kids are developing pre-traumatic stress disorders, something the app would address by providing them with trained professionals from the comfort of their own homes.

“People that normally do not have anxiety or depression are now having anxiety and depression because of COVID-19 and what’s going on,” she says. “They have never been in a situation like this. Their brain doesn’t know how to deal with it… They are going to be traumatized and they are going to need all the help they can get.”

The team hopes that once the app’s research is completed in the fall, it can be replicated in other healthcare systems across the country.

“We are just wanting everyone to understand that there is the immediate crisis that’s in front of you,” says Wolff, “but the mental health tsunami is coming next, and that’s where we’re going to be in the weeks and months and years ahead, helping kids and families deal with the aftermath of their experience here.”

If you’d like to donate to YourMomCares’ COVID-19 relief, text KIDSGETIT2 to 44321.

As of Friday afternoon, there have been at least 681,727 cases and 31,647 deaths attributed to coronavirus in the United States, according to The New York Times.

