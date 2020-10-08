Kallayah Jones was homeless for two years before accepting a job offer on Sept. 29

The Inspiring Backstory of a Young Woman Whose Happy Dance Went Viral After Accepting Job Offer

Kallayah Jones recently went viral when her celebratory dance after acing a recent job interview was caught on security cameras where she would later be hired.

On Sept. 29, Jones met manager Dakara Spence to interview for a server opening at The Spot — a restaurant in Decatur, Georgia. At that point, Jones had been homeless for two years and was struggling to find work during the coronavirus pandemic, according to WGCL.

"She had a great energy to her, I felt it when she walked in," Spence told the news station. "She seemed very positive."

The interview went well, and when Jones left the restaurant a short time later, she celebrated by dancing in the parking lot. Little did she know, though, that Spence would see her celebration through the restaurant's security camera.

"I was excited," Jones said of the moment while laughing. "When I got outside, I didn't know that the cameras caught me."

With the spontaneous celebration, Spence knew she found a perfect fit for the team in Jones.

"I called her phone and said, 'I'm going to hire you, and I seen you happy dance so you can continue dancing,' " she recalled telling Jones.

"She was just screaming through the phone, it was a beautiful moment for me," she added.

Spence later posted the video to social media, where it was viewed by an audience of millions, WGCL reported. Jones is officially an employee at the restaurant and now has a chance to change her life for the better.

"I was going through so much," Jones recalled to the news station.