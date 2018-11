The week before Thanksgiving, representatives from Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta asked parents and patients what they were most thankful for this year.

“For those who spend time in our hospitals, the season of gratitude can spark nostalgia for days when they, too, lived in a safe cocoon that masked the beauty of the little things many of us take for granted,” a spokesperson for the hospital tells PEOPLE.

The mother and grandmother of 2-year-old Aliana, who has endured five open heart surgeries to correct life-threatening defects, said they were thankful for each breath their little girl takes.