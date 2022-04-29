Young Girl Suffered 'Serious' Injuries During Coyote Attack Near Huntington Beach Pier: Police

The victim's wounds from Thursday night's attack are considered non-life-threatening, according to the Huntington Beach Police Department

A young girl is recovering after she was badly hurt during a coyote attack at a beach in southern California.

The minor, whose name and age have not been released, was just north of the pier in Huntington Beach on Thursday night when she was attacked by the wild animal, according to a press release from the Huntington Beach Police Department.

Authorities located the child around 9:45 p.m. after receiving reports of a coyote attack in the area.

The child suffered "serious" injuries as a result of the attack, the HBPD said. However, her wounds are said to be "non-life-threatening."

The girl was transported to a local hospital for treatment following the incident.

The HBPD said it is coordinating with the California Department of Fish and Game "in tracking and euthanizing the coyote involved" in Thursday's attack.

Earlier this month, the HBPD warned locals to not leave food out for coyotes in a Facebook post outlining the dangers of feeding the animals. The post was made after the department "received numerous reports of residents leaving food out to feed coyotes," which they noted "is not only dangerous, but also illegal."

"Leaving food in residential areas encourages coyotes to return to the area & creates hazardous conditions for residents, pets, & coyotes," the department said in its post, promising to provide "additional tips & information" about the department's plan to "work with the community to address coyotes" in the Huntington Beach area.

The California Department of Fish and Game also warns against feeding coyotes on its website. Doing so, they said, can result in "deadly conflicts with pets or livestock, or serious injuries to small children."

The department also cautioned against leaving small children and pets unattended when outside.

"If coyotes are given access to human food and garbage, their behavior changes. They lose caution and fear," California Fsh and Game said. "They may begin to harass domestic livestock and pets. They might threaten human safety. They might be killed."

The department added, "Relocating a problem coyote is not an option because it only moves the problem to another neighborhood."

The HBPD made note of its efforts to do so in Thursday's news release, writing that the department "has been conducting increased trapping efforts throughout the City over the last several weeks."