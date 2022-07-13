The child was pulled from a pool at Oceans of Fun on July 5, according to officials

Young Girl Dies After Being Found Unresponsive in Pool at Kansas City Water Park: 'Deeply Saddened'

A child who was critically injured last week at a water park in Kansas City, Missouri, has died, according to multiple outlets.

The young girl, who has not been publicly identified, was found unresponsive in the Coconut Cove pool at Oceans of Fun on July 5, reported CBS affiliate KCTV.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

On Tuesday, the park owner said that the girl had died, according to KCTV, the Kansas City Star and the Associated Press.

"On July 5, 2022, Oceans of Fun aquatics and safety (EMT) staff, as well as the Kansas City Fire Department, responded to and cared for a young female guest in distress. We are deeply saddened to learn of her passing," Cedar Fair Entertainment Company told KCTV in a statement. "Our thoughts and prayers are with her family during this difficult time."

Law enforcement officials have said the girl was younger than 10, the outlet reported.

A lifeguard responded to the girl last week after noticing she was in distress at 6:45 p.m. on July 5, a park spokesperson for Cedar Fair Entertainment told the Kansas City Star. The staff member was able to pull her from the water, and emergency medical personnel as well as the Kansas City Fire Department provided care for her at the scene, per the report.

"Any time we're responding to an incident with a child is really sad," Jason Spreitzer, a fire department spokesperson, told the newspaper.

Afterwards, she was reportedly transported to a local hospital.

RELATED VIDEO: 11-Year-Old Boy Dies in 'Tragic Freak Accident' While Playing with Fireworks: 'A Great Kid'

Additional details about what happened and her injuries are not yet publicly known.

Neither Cedar Fair Entertainment Company nor the Kansas City Fire Department immediately responded to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Coconut Cove is described on the World of Fun website as a 4½-foot deep "superpool" filled with a mix of "different play elements" as well as six "short body slides and floating animals."

All children who are less than 42 inches tall are required by the park to wear life jackets and be accompanied by a supervising companion, according to the website. Additionally, any children who are less than 52 inches tall are required to wear life jackets.