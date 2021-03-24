Wayne Beckford, 28, and his girlfriend Kassandra Caceres, 30, are believed to have fallen about 100 feet from "ice covered cliff bands" on Dorr Mountain near Bar Harbor, Maine

Young Father and His Girlfriend Plunge to Their Deaths After Falling from Icy Hiking Trail

Two hikers were found dead on Saturday after an accident in Acadia National Park in Maine.

Wayne Beckford, 28, and his girlfriend Kassandra Caceres, 30, are believed to have fallen about 100 feet from "ice covered cliff bands" on Dorr Mountain near Bar Harbor, according to the National Park Service.

The couple arrived in Bar Harbor from Rutland, Mass., on Tuesday. They were reported missing by family members on Friday after they did not check out of their hotel as scheduled or return to their vehicle, park officials said.

After about a day of searching, ground crews found their bodies on Saturday morning, NPS reports.

In a GoFundMe set up by family, Beckford was described as "a fun loving brother, son, cousin, uncle, and an amazing dad to his 3 beautiful girls."

He worked as a manager at O'Reilly Auto Parts in Worcester, Maine, his ex-wife, Koryn Marie-Anna Beckford, told MassLive.

"He loved the old cars, but really any car he could deck out and look nice," Koryn said.

But, most of all, Beckford loved spending time with his daughters. He is survived by two daughters Janaiyah, 12, Kaiyah, 2. In 2014, his second daughter, Jayla, died at only 13 months, the local outlet reports.

"They just really loved all the time with him," Koryn said. "He was always just so silly with them. They just enjoyed their company no matter what they were doing."