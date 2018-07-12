12-Year-Old California Girl Crushed to Death by Fallen Horse as Sister, 4, Fights for Her Life

A 12-year-old girl has died and her 4-year-old sister is in critical condition after a horse fell onto the sisters on Tuesday while they were horseback riding in California, PEOPLE confirms.

Yolanda Ceja was at Orcas Park in Lake View Terrace with her young sister and parents that evening when she and the little girl climbed onto the horse’s back for a ride, KABC reports. The horse reared up and buckled, according to the station.

“The horse fell on top of the children,” a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department tells PEOPLE. “The 12-year-old was pronounced dead and the 4-year-old is in critical condition at Northridge [Hospital Medical Center].”

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County coroner’s office confirmed Ceja’s identity to PEOPLE, and said the child was pronounced dead around 8:41 p.m. at a local hospital. Her death has been ruled accidental.

The Los Angeles Police Department released a statement about the incident, noting that Ceja was not breathing when authorities were called to the scene around 8:30 p.m.

The 4-year-old is expected to survive, but authorities reportedly told KABC that medical officials were considering surgery for the little girl, who they said may have a collapsed lung. Investigators said the girls’ mother was guiding the horse when the incident occurred.

Relatives have set up a GoFundMe page for the family in the wake of the tragedy.

“An angel Yolanda Ceja, was taken from this life she had 12 wonderful years of life and sadly god needed her to go up with him this was unexpected…” the page reads. “We [will] always remember her bright smiling face we know she is in paradise.”