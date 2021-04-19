Charles W. Mock IV was fishing "near an unknown food source for the bear" when the attack happened, police said

Yellowstone National Park Guide Dies 2 Days After Being Mauled by Grizzly Bear While Fishing

A Montana backcountry guide has died after authorities say he was viciously attacked by a grizzly bear outside of Yellowstone National Park.

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office confirmed in a press release that Charles W. Mock IV died Saturday at East Idaho Regional Medical Center after sustaining injuries in Thursday's attack.

An initial release from authorities said the incident happened around 3:45 p.m. near Bakers Hole Campground.

The area is located about three miles north of West Yellowstone, along the banks of the Madison River, according to Yellowstone Country Campgrounds' website.

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office, along with the Forest Service, West Yellowstone Police Department and Hebgen Basin Fire & EMS, all responded to the scene after receiving a report that a grizzly bear had attacked an individual, according to the release.

Although he was injured in the mauling, the man was the one who called 911 for help, ABC News reported.

Officials said it took approximately 50 minutes of off-trail searching until they were able to find the man, who had sustained "significant scalp and facial injuries."

From there, authorities used a snowmobile and rescue toboggan to transport the man to an ambulance. He was then brought to a local hospital for further medical treatment, the press release stated.

However, two days later, police confirmed that the man succumbed to his injuries. A GoFundMe page that was set up for Mock said he "suffered a massive stroke and sadly, he didn't make it through."

"This comes as a terrible shock and is heartbreaking to everyone since both the surgeries went so well," read the fundraiser, which described Mock as someone with a "passion for outdoors, hiking, fishing, photography, and is a beloved guide to countless visitors in Yellowstone."

Following the incident, officials said they searched the area, looking for the bear responsible for the attack.

In a separate press release, police stated that Mock was "fishing near an unknown food source for the bear" prior to the attack. ABC News reported that a moose carcass was found about 50 yards (45 meters) from the attack site and that the bear was likely defending it at the time.

The outlet also reported that Mock — who worked as a guide for Backcountry Adventures, which offers snowmobile rentals and tours in Yellowstone National Park and surrounding areas — had bear deterrant spray on him, but officials are unsure if he used it during the attack.

"Now is the time to remember to be conscientious in the backcountry as the bears are coming out of hibernation and looking for food sources," police wrote in their press release.

On Friday, while a group of seven Game Wardens and other personnel were investigating the scene of the attack, a grizzly bear charged at them, ABC News reported.

The wild animal was subsequently shot and killed, and officials believe that bear was the same one that attacked Mock, according to the outlet.