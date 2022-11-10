Human Interest 8 Years After Dying Patient Pleaded with Nurse to Raise Her Son, the Boy Is Thriving: 'I'm Grateful Every Day' Tricia Seaman fulfilled her patient’s final wish and gave her little boy the family his late mother had always wanted for him By Johnny Dodd Johnny Dodd Instagram Twitter Senior Staff Writer, PEOPLEJohnny Dodd is a senior writer at PEOPLE, who primarily focuses on human interest, crime and sports stories. For more than two decades he has covered some of pop culture's biggest, most-tragic and most-talked-about stories—and interviewed a staggering assortment of A-list celebrities, extraordinary everyday people, thugs and even the occasional heroic family pet. Johnny has appeared on "The Today Show," "CNN," "Extra!" and numerous episodes of Investigation Discovery's "PEOPLE Magazine Investigates." He has also written three non-fiction books that have been translated into numerous foreign languages. Johnny's work over the years has earned over a dozen regional and national journalism awards, including a Hearst Fellowship. People Editorial Guidelines and Wendy Grossman Kantor Published on November 10, 2022 12:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email The Seaman family, including Wesley (third from right). Photo: Reflective Light by Nicole When oncology nurse Tricia Seaman's patient learned that her cancer had spread and she only had months to live, Seaman did her best to console her. But on that afternoon in March 2014, Trish Somers didn't want to be consoled. The 45-year-old single mom — whose life revolved around her then-8-year-old son Wesley — was focused on something else. As she sat in her bed at UPMC Community Osteopathic Hospital in Harrisburg, Penn., Somers looked at the nurse — whom she'd only met three weeks earlier — and pleaded, "I want you to take care of my son when I die." All these years later, Seaman and her husband Dan have fulfilled the request from a dying woman who became family and forever changed their lives. The couple not only took Somers into their home, where she spent the final months of her life before dying in December 2014 from a rare vascular cancer — known as epithelioid hemangioendothelioma — but they also added Wesley to their family, which already included four kids. For more on Wesley's journey, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday, or subscribe here. "It just became very clear, very fast that this is what we were meant to do," Seaman, 49, recalls in this week's PEOPLE. "We all just clicked. We just fell in love with them." Pennsylvania Nurse Fulfills Terminal Patient's Dying Wish to Raise Her Son: 'I Was Sent to Help Her' Trish Somers with son Wesley. Tadpole Photography Six years after the shellshocked boy began living with the family, the Seamans formally adopted Wesley in July 2020. "I can't even begin to describe how lucky and blessed I am," says Wesley, now a confident, happy 16-year-old who recently got his driver's license and landed the lead in the junior class play. "I'm grateful every day that they made the decision to take us in." Nurses Marry in Emotional Wedding After Epic Engagement at Hospital Where They Fell in Love During Pandemic These days, Wesley—who spent years in grief counseling after his mother's death—is living the life that Somers desperately wanted for her son before she died. Tricia Seaman and Wesley. Courtesy Tricia Seaman "They mean everything to me," says Wesley, who recently got a part-time job scooping ice cream — a sweet reminder of his mother's love for milkshakes. Adds Seaman: "He's growing up and moving on. I'm just incredibly proud of him and eternally blessed to be a small part of his journey — and it's something I'll honor until I draw my last breath."