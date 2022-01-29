It's the 2022 Lunar New Year! Everything to Know About the Year of the Water Tiger

We've got our eye on the Tiger this Lunar New Year.

The holiday that's celebrated by almost two billion people across the world, also known as Chinese New Year and Spring Festival, is upon us!

Though the titles can be used interchangeably, the name Lunar New Year is inclusive to other countries that refer to new year celebrations by different names. Additionally, the holiday has a longstanding connection to the moon.

Mainly observed in multiple countries in east Asia, the holiday is filled with rich culture and tradition that centers around the hope for good fortune and prosperity.

The Lunar New Year date is different each year, and is dependent upon one thing: the cycles of the moon. The lunisolar calendar tracks the phases of the sun and moon, in contrast to the commonly used Gregorian calendar which does not.

Although the date varies annually, it will always fall between Jan. 20 and Feb. 21 on the Gregorian calendar. Another constant is that each year has a corresponding animal from the Chinese zodiac, based on ancient Chinese mythology; 2022 will mark the Year of the Tiger.

Keep scrolling to find out the meaning behind a Tiger Year, Tiger zodiac years, Tiger personality traits, and more!

When is Lunar New Year 2022?

The Lunar New Year falls on a different date each year, but the celebration typically lasts 16 consecutive days. This year, it starts on Lunar New Year's Eve, beginning on Jan. 31, and ending on Feb. 15, 2022. Only the first seven days, Jan. 31 to Feb. 6, are considered a public holiday.

The Lantern Festival, also known as the Shangyuan Festival, is celebrated on the fifteenth day of the first month in the lunisolar Chinese calendar. A beautiful display of lanterns are lit and released into the night sky, signifying the final day of traditional Chinese New Year celebrations.

What is the zodiac animal for Chinese New Year 2022?

Lunar New Year is annually linked to one of 12 zodiac animals – each possessing their own character traits. The animals consist of Rat, Ox, Tiger, Rabbit, Dragon, Snake, Horse, Goat, Monkey, Rooster, Dog, and Pig.

The animals are assigned based on a 12-year cycle, making 2022 the Year of the Tiger. The Tiger is known to be the king of all beasts, and is seated third in the Chinese zodiac order of animals. Last year, 2021, was the Year of the Ox.

Where you born during a Tiger years?

You're a Tiger sign if you were born in the following years: 1902, 1914, 1926, 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022.

If you were born in a Tiger Year, not only do the aforementioned traits align with your personality, but you share a commonality with a number of notable celebrities – including Queen Elizabeth II, Lady Gaga, Leonardo DiCaprio, and more!

What are personality traits of the Tiger sign?

Those born during a Tiger Year are said to possess some of the qualities of the animal itself, including courageous, assertive and natural leaders. Tiger signs are said to be hungry for thrill and crave attention, not to mention short tempered but capable of generosity.

Which Tiger element are you?

Chinese zodiacs are based on the Heavenly Stems and Branches system, which coordinates one of five elements (Metal, Water, Wood, Fire and Earth) to each Tiger Year on a rotating basis. That means every 60 years, one element will apply to the Zodiac sign and have certain personality traits associated with it.

2022 is the Year of the Water Tiger. Those born this year are said to have great interpersonal relationships, and be very family oriented. The last Water Tiger year was 1962.

Other recent years include 1950 and 2010's Metal Tiger, 1974 and 2034's Wood Tiger, 1926 and 1986's Fire Tiger, and 1938 and 1998's Earth Tiger.

Metal Tigers are natural leaders with a rebellious side, but are also sympathetic to those on their team. Wood Tigers love to learn, have excellent memories, and are creative with a solid group of friends.

Fire Tigers are detail oriented, talented, and strong willed – but hate discussion. Earth Tigers are generous, but can have an arrogant side as well. Either way, they love to help.

What is the horoscope for a Tiger sign this year?

A person's zodiac year is known as Ben Ming Nian, which is determined by your birth year in Chinese culture. Unfortunately for Tiger signs, it's their year of offending Fan Tai Sui – the powerful Guardian God of the Year that governs all the fortunes of the year, according to the Travel China Guide.