Lunar New Year 2023: Everything to Know About the Year of the Water Rabbit

This Lunar New Year, it's all about the Rabbit.

The holiday, which is also known as Chinese New Year and Spring Festival, is officially upon us, kicking off officially on Sunday, January 22.

Originating in multiple countries in east Asia, the holiday is filled with rich culture and tradition that centers around the hope for good fortune and prosperity.

Though the date differs each year based on the cycle of the moon, it always falls between Jan. 20 and Feb. 21 on the Gregorian calendar.

Each year also has a corresponding animal from the Chinese zodiac, based on ancient Chinese mythology; last year was the Year of the Tiger, and 2023 is the Year of the Rabbit.

Here's everything to know about the 2023 Lunar New Year, from Rabbit zodiac years to Rabbit personality traits.

When is the Lunar New Year in 2023?

Getty

This year, the Lunar New Year starts on Jan. 22, and will last until Feb. 1. Though celebrations last up to 16 days, only the first 7 days are considered a public holiday (Jan. 22 to Jan. 29). The celebration will reach its peak with the Lantern Festival on Feb. 5.

What is the zodiac animal for the Lunar New Year 2023?

Getty

The zodiac animal for the 2023 Lunar New Year is the Rabbit, the fourth of all 12 zodiac animals. The last year of the Rabbit took place in 2011. In Chinese culture, rabbits represent the moon, per ChineseNewYear.net.

Were you born during a Rabbit year?

Layne Murdoch/NBAE via Getty; Christopher Polk/Getty; Amy Sussman/Getty

The Year of the Rabbit previously fell on the following years: 1927, 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999 and 2011. (Though as the Lunar New Year changes each year, you might actually be a different zodiac sign if you were born in January or February.)

Celebrities that were born during the Year of the Rabbit include Michael Jordan, Kate Winslet, Drew Barrymore, Tiger Woods, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, just to name a few.

What are the personality traits of the Rabbit sign?

Getty

Per the Old Farmer's Almanac, people born during the Year of the Rabbit are said to be very talented in many different aspects. They are said to be "affectionate people" who "often excel at forming close relationships," per the almanac. They also appreciate peace and tranquility.

Which Rabbit element are you?

Getty

Chinese zodiacs are based on the Heavenly Stems and Branches system, which coordinates with one of five elements (Metal, Water, Wood, Fire and Earth).

2023 is the Year of the Water Rabbit, which previously occurred in 1963. The Water Rabbit is said to have the ability to turn unfortunate events around, despite their upbringing, per Chinese New Year.

Other recent years include 1975's Wood Rabbit; 1927 and 1987's Fire Rabbit; 1939 and 1999's Earth Rabbit; and 1951 and 2011's Metal Rabbit.

What is the horoscope for a Rabbit sign in 2023?

Getty

For those born during the Year of the Rabbit, 2023 is all about "letting go," per Horoscope.com. This includes decluttering your life, letting go of toxic relationships or moving on from a job.

As people with the Rabbit sign let go of old things, it's also a good time to try new things as Rabbits have "extra luck and opportunity in the water Rabbit year," per the horoscope website.