Beasts of Ruin, the follow-up to Ayana Gray's hit debut, Beasts of Prey, will be published on July 26

YA Author Ayana Gray on the Follow-Up to Beasts of Prey, Inspired by African Mythology — See the Cover!

Stephen Curry can't wait for bestselling YA author Ayana Gray's next book — and neither can the rest of her fans!

The 28-year-old author is speaking with PEOPLE about Beasts of Ruin, the follow-up to her hit debut, Beasts of Prey, which Curry selected for his Literati Book Club in December. Gray is also sharing the new book covers.

"When I began writing Beasts of Prey in May 2015, I didn't know if anyone would ever meet Koffi and Ekon, or follow their adventure," Gray tells PEOPLE in an exclusive email Q&A.

"Writing Beasts of Ruin has been both exciting and daunting because, this time, I wrote it knowing that people are going to read this story," Gray adds. "That certainly adds a new kind of pressure, but it is also so heartening and motivating!"

When Beasts of Prey published in September 2021, it became an immediate New York Times bestseller. Inspired by African mythology, the first book in the YA fantasy series follows 16-year-old Koffi, who is tasked with taking care of the frightening creatures at the Night Zoo in order to pay off her family's debts. When it becomes clear she has magical powers to battle the Shetani, a terrifying monster that threatens her city of Lkossa, she joins forces with Ekon, who is from a long line of elite warriors. Together, they hunt for the Shetani in the Greater Jungle.

This past fall, the news broke that the book is being adapted into a feature film by Netflix, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Koffi and Ekon's epic journey continues in Beasts of Ruin, which will be published on July 26. In the second book, Koffi has saved her city, but now must serve the god of death with her magic. Separated from his love Koffi and his home, Ekon rushes to find and save her. Meanwhile, the threat of a dark secret could cost him everything.

"Beasts of Prey ends with Koffi and Ekon learning terrible truths, and making difficult decisions," the author tells PEOPLE. "Beasts of Ruin is a book about the consequences of those truths and decisions. In this story, we are venturing into new worlds, contending with new challenges, and facing new monsters."

Gray explains that a major theme of Beasts of Ruin is "heritage."

"I've always believed that we are the summation of our ancestors' choices, and as a Black American woman, this is a sentiment I reflect on often," Gray explains. "This story sees Koffi and Ekon facing new obstacles, but it also forces them to reckon with their heritage, their roots and the secrets they were perhaps never meant to uncover."

The young author is thrilled by the cover art for Beasts of Ruin and the new paperback cover of Beasts of Prey.

"They are both uniquely vibrant, enigmatic, and so genuinely capture the tones of each book," Gray writes. "Of course, what I'm most excited about is the opportunity to feature Koffi and Ekon on both covers. My deepest thanks to artist Elena Masci for illustrating covers that depict unapologetically Black teens full of beauty, strength, resilience, and vulnerability."