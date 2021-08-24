Martin Adler had an emotional reunion with the siblings he saved from the Nazis in an Italian village decades ago

WWII Vet Reunites with Siblings He Saved in 1944 — and Calls Their Mom the 'Real Hero'

A World War II veteran has reunited with the children he saved from the Nazis in 1944.

Martin Adler, who helped rescue Bruno, Mafalda and Giuliana Naldi decades ago, met with the siblings for the first time since the war after flying from Boca Raton, Florida, to Bologna, Italy, to see them, the Associated Press reported.

Adler, who was just 20 years old when he first met the trio, greeted them with bars of American chocolate, just as he did back in 1944.

"Look at my smile," he said after reuniting with the siblings.

Rachelle Donley, Adler's daughter, organized the reunion during the COVID-19 lockdown. Her father had always kept a photo of himself and the siblings, and Donley was determined to track down the three faces featured in the picture.

Italy WWII Soldier Credit: AP Photo/Antonio Calanni

When Matteo Incerti, an Italian journalist who has written books on World War II, spotted the photo, he was able to find out where Adler had been stationed. After the photo was printed in a local newspaper, the three children pictured in it were finally identified as Bruno, Mafalda and Giuliana.

After reuniting by video in December, Adler and the siblings were finally able to see each other in person months later. While in Italy, Adler will visit the village where he was stationed in 1944, and plans to travel to Florence, Naples and Rome.

While the reunion was a joyous event, Adler's first interaction with Bruno, Mafalda and Giuliana was much different. When they first met Adler, the siblings had been concealed in a wicker basket by their mother when the soldier entered the house and assumed a Nazi was there.

Adler picked up his gun and prepared to shoot the basket after hearing a sound come from inside, but was abruptly stopped by the children's mother.

Italy WWII Soldier Credit: AP Photo/Antonio Calanni

"The mother, Mamma, came out and stood right in front of my gun to stop me [from] shooting," Adler said. "She put her stomach right against my gun, yelling, 'Bambinis! Bambinis! Bambinis!' pounding my chest."

He added, "That was a real hero, the mother, not me. The mother was a real hero. Can you imagine you standing yourself in front of a gun and screaming 'Children! No!'?"

Giuliana Naldi was just 3 years old during the incident, but she's the only one of her siblings who remembers the day Adler entered their home. She recalled stepping out of the basket and seeing Adler and his fellow soldier.

"They were laughing," Naldi, who is now 80, said. "They were happy they didn't shoot."

Italy WWII Soldier Credit: AP Photo/Antonio Calanni

Adler and his company remained in the village after that fateful day, and he would often stop by and play with the children, bringing blue-and-white wrapped chocolates with him, which Naldi said she and her siblings "ate so much of."

Donley said she is "so happy" and "so proud" of her dad for his actions that day.

"Because things could have been so different in just a second," she said. "Because he hesitated, there have been generations of people."

Roberta Fontana, Naldi's granddaughter, agreed. Together, the siblings have six children, eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.