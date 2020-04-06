WWII Vet Dances to Justin Timberlake's 'Can't Stop the Feeling!' and the Pop Star Approves

Image zoom Instagram

World War II veteran Chuck Franzke’s got that good soul in his feet!

On Monday, the former navy pilot, 97, provided Monday motivation to social media users when Instagram account Good News Movement shared a sweet video of Franzke’s getting his dance on to Justin Timberlake‘s “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” while social distancing in Wisconsin.

The clip opens up with Franzke emerging in the doorway of his home as Timberlake croons on the song, “I feel that hot blood in my body when it drops (ooh) / I can’t take my eyes up off it, movin’ so phenomenally.”

Franzke continues to sway left and right before making his way onto the front porch.

The veteran then taps his feet back and forth while rolling his arms in the air.

He later shuffles his arms on his sides while continuing to show off impressive footwork.

The adorable video warmed the hearts of a number of social media users, including Timberlake himself.

“This just made my day,” Timberlake, 39, commented, adding praise hands, fire and 100 emoji.

“MONDAY MOTIVATION: Even under quarantine, 97-year-old Wisconsin WWII Navy pilot Chuck ‘Dancing Chuck’ Franzk ‘can’t stop the feeling,'” read the caption of the post.

Franzke has been using music to spread some cheer for quite some time now.

Back in 2017, Franzke made headlines after going viral for dancing to Christmas music.

“I don’t know, I just get up there and some music just starts playing and I just start bouncing around. When the music stops, I go back and sit down,” Franzke told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel before breaking out in choreography to “Jingle Bells.”

Franzke’s wife Beverly opened up about her husband’s love of dancing in 2018 to CBS 58, saying, “He always was a pretty good dancer.”

Beverly and Franzke, who have been married for over 80 years, explained to the news outlet that they often dance together.

“We were big band fans,” Franzke told CBS 58. “I used to jitterbug when I was young. I can’t jitterbug today. My balance isn’t good. But I just like music and I like her too.”

In addition to dancing, Franzke is involved Stars and Stripes Honor Flight, an organization that helps veterans travel to Washington, D.C., to visit war memorials, CBS 58 reported.