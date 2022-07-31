WWII Navajo Code Talker Samuel Sandoval Dead at 98: 'a Loving and Courageous Person'

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Samuel Sandoval, one of the Navajo Nation's heroic WWII code talkers, died on Friday at a hospital in Shiprock, New Mexico

In this 2013 photo, Navajo Code Talker Samuel Sandoval talks about his experiences in the military in Cortez, Colo. Sandoval, one of the last remaining Navajo Code Talkers who transmitted messages in World War II using a code based on their native language, has died at age 98. Sandoval died late Friday, July 29, 2022, at a hospital in Shiprock, N.M., his wife, Malula told The Associated Press on Saturday.

Samuel Sandoval, one of the Navajo Nation's heroic WWII code talkers, has died. He was 98.

Sandoval's death was confirmed to the Associated Press on Saturday by his wife Malula. He died a day prior at a hospital in Shiprock, New Mexico.

Sandoval was one of around 420 men of the Navajo Nation who served as code talkers during World War II, CNN reported, citing a release from the Navajo Nation. The group of Native Americans used the Navajo language to evade Japanese code breakers over radio communication. The group was able to relay matters from coordinates to troop movements, and were crucial to American victories throughout the war.

Sandoval served in the U.S. Marine Corps in five combat tours, including Guadalcanal, Bougainville, Guam, Peleliu, and Okinawa. He was 18 when he enlisted in 1943, and was honorably discharged in January 1946, per the release.

"Navajo Code Talker Samuel Sandoval will always be remembered as a loving and courageous person who sacrificed more than we will ever know to defend our homelands using our sacred Navajo language," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said in a statement obtained by CNN.

"We are saddened by his passing, but his legacy will always live on in our hearts and minds. On behalf of the Navajo Nation, we offer our prayers and heartfelt condolences to his wife, Malula Sandoval, his children, and many loved ones," the statement continued.

Private First Class Samuel Sandoval, a Native American Navajo Indian serving with the United States Marines, relaxes under a torii gate in a former park in Okinawa, 1945. Credit: USMC/Interim Archives/Getty

Sandoval earned multiple awards for his service, including a Navy Unit Commendation Ribbon, a Combat Action Ribbon, a China Service Medal, a World War II Victory Medal, a Navy Occupation Service Medal with Asia Clasp and an Asiatic Pacific Campaign Medal with a silver star, the release said. Earlier this year, Sandoval also received the 2022 American Spirit Award for Bravery by the National WWII Museum.

Many have expressed their thanks for Sandoval's service via statements on social media, including New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham via Twitter.

"New Mexico is deeply proud to have been home to so many Navajo Code Talkers, including national hero Samuel Sandoval of Nageezi," Grisham said.

"I am grateful for Mr. Sandoval's incredible service to our nation – may he rest in peace, and may we never forget the dedication of the Code Talkers," she added.

Indigenous journalist Shondiin Silversmith also shared the news, including a link to a fundraiser set up by Sandoval's granddaughter.

The GoFundMe is asking for $10,000 in donations with the message: "My grandfather, Samuel F. Sandoval, has gained his heavenly wings. Please consider helping my grandmother Malula with funeral expenses. Thank you in advance."

Sandoval was born in 1922 in Nageezi, New Mexico. His wife told ABC News he had always been dedicated to the Navajo community.

"Sam always said, 'I wanted my Navajo youngsters to learn, they need to know what we did and how this code was used and how it contributed to the world,' " she told the outlet. "That the Navajo language was powerful and always to continue carrying our legacy."

He liked to tell his story in-person, but also helped write a book about his experience, called Naz Bah Ei Bijei: Heart of a Warrior.

After his military service, he became a certified substance abuse counselor, even opening his own clinic in the 1970s called To-Tah Alcohol Counseling, which is where he met his wife. They were married for 33 years, per ABC News. He also helped raise 11 children.

Navajo Code Talker Samuel Sandoval of Shiprock, N.M., poses for pictures Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2004, during a ceremony where Oreland C. Joes Code Talker sculpture was unveiled at the Navajo Nation Fairgrounds in Window Rock, Ariz. The contribution of the Code Talkers of World War II was unknown for decades because the U.S. military kept the entire effort a secret. Only in recent years have the Navajos been honored with medals for valor. Credit: Brett Butterstein/The Daily Times/AP Photo

"Navajo Code Talker Samuel Sandoval was a great warrior and a compassionate family man. In every aspect of his life, he was a loving person who cared greatly for his people," said Navajo Nation Vice President Myron Lizer in a release, per CNN.

"Today, I ask our Diné people to keep his spirit and his family in your prayers as we give thanks for his life and his legacy," he added.