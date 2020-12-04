"Even at 104 years old, he is fighting off this coronavirus just like so many other things that he’s fought off in his life," nurse Shelby Hogan said of Major Wooten

WWII Vet Recovers from COVID and Is Released from Hospital — Just in Time for His 104th Birthday!

A World War II veteran recently celebrated his 104th birthday in the best way possible: by beating COVID-19.

Major Wooten was discharged from Madison Hospital in Madison, Alabama on Tuesday, just a week after he was initially admitted with the coronavirus, the Associated Press reported.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

His release came just two days before the U.S. Army veteran officially turned 104 years old, according to the outlet.

To mark the exciting occasion, Wooten was treated to a celebratory send-off by the hospital staff, who cheered, applauded and sang "Happy Birthday" to the centenarian as he made his way out — a moment that was captured in footage by the hospital.

"Even at 104 years old, he is fighting off this coronavirus just like so many other things that he’s fought off in his life," nurse Shelby Hogan told ABC News. "He served our country and we are so grateful for that."

"It's just a reminder that every day we need to wake up and fight coronavirus just as hard as Mr. Wooten," Hogan added.

Years ago, Wooten — who the hospital noted is "warmly known as "Pop Pop" — served overseas during World War II as a private first class and helped to rebuild trains, according to ABC News.

Later in life, he went on to become a father, grandfather, great-grandfather and great-great-grandfather, and even returned to the beaches of Normandy last year with ABC's World News Tonight for the 75th anniversary of D-Day, the outlet reported.

But recently, he contracted the deadly virus, which has infected at least 260,359 people in Alabama and killed at least 3,776, according to The New York Times.

RELATED VIDEO: 'Feisty' 99-Year-Old Great-Grandmother Beats Coronavirus and Receives Celebratory Exit Parade

Wooten was given an infusion of the newly approved monoclonal antibody therapy bamlanivimab after testing positive, but was hospitalized the next day, the AP reported. Granddaughter Holly McDonald told the outlet he felt better within 24 hours, and that now, his lungs are "clear as a bell."

"Just seeing everybody and their reaction to him, it just makes you very proud to call him your grandfather and I love him so much," McDonald told ABC affiliate KGO-TV. "He just brings so much happiness to everybody."

As he continues to recover, McDonald told ABC News that her family is feeling extra grateful to have Wooten home, especially after he was hospitalized in the spring with "serious heart problems" — only to recover once more, the AP reported.

"We are just so blessed to have him home with us," she told the outlet, adding, "and he is going to make it through it."