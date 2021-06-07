Catherine Greene, 30, was hit head-on while driving with her four children in Lexington

Mom and Her 4 Kids Among 6 Killed in Wrong-Way Crash on Ky. Highway: 'Very Hard to Handle'

Six people, including a young mother and her four children, were killed on a Kentucky highway Saturday in a wrong-way, head-on car crash, authorities said.

Catherine Greene, 30, was driving on I-75 just before 12:30 p.m. when her vehicle was hit head-on by another car traveling in the wrong direction, according to the Lexington Police Department and family members.

Greene was transported to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead, as were three children traveling in her vehicle: Santanna Greene, 11; Brayden Greene, 5; and Jack Greene, 2, according to police and a family obituary.

Karmen Greene, 9, was sitting in the front seat of the car and was pronounced dead at the scene, as was Jamaica Natasha Caudill, the 38-year-old driver of the car driving the wrong way, the Associated Press reported.

"It's very, very hard, and the mere number — five at once — is very hard to handle," Trish Bryant, Greene's adoptive mother, told NBC affiliate WLWT. "She loved her children. She would do anything for those children, and you never, ever, ever heard the word stepchild in her home. Her two daughters were from her husband and they were her bonus daughters."

Greene married Jon Greene after they met and fell in "love at first sight" in 2017, according to a GoFundMe page that's raised about $15,000 to help cover funeral costs.

Together they blended their families, which included Santanna and Karmen, Jon's daughters from a previous relationship, and two additional sons that the couple welcomed together, according to a family obituary.

"Their love remained strong and according to her husband, they 'did everything together,'" the GoFundMe, which was organized by Bryant, read.

A second GoFundMe page has raised nearly $13,000 for the family during what will be "the hardest time they will ever have to face in their lives," the page said.