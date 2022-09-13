Authorities Find Wreckage of the Plane That Crashed Killing Megan Hilty's Family Members

A float plane carrying 10 people including three of Megan Hilty's family members crashed in Washington's Puget Sound earlier this month

By
Published on September 13, 2022 10:00 PM
NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 12: Megan Hilty attends the 2016 Tony Awards - Red Carpet at The Beacon Theatre on June 12, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Jimi Celeste/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)
Photo: Jimi Celeste/Patrick McMullan/Getty

The wreckage of a float plane that crashed in Washington earlier this month killing all 10 people aboard including three of Megan Hilty's family members has been located.

On Monday, the National Transportation Safe Board (NTSB) announced the plane had been found off Whidbey Island, per the agency's website.

The plane wreckage is located approximately 190 feet down on the Puget Sound sea floor, according to the NTSB.

Due to the depth and the water's 3-5 knot current, a remotely operated vehicle will be used to recover evidence from the wreckage to determine why the plane when down on Sept. 4.

All 10 people aboard were killed including three of Megan's family members — her pregnant sister Lauren Hilty, brother-in-law Ross Mickel and nephew Remy.

So far only one body has been recovered, and the remaining nine people on board are still missing but presumed dead. The body has been identified as that of Seattle attorney Gabby Hanna. She was 29.

Also killed were pilot Jason Winters, passenger Joanne Mera, civil rights activist Sandra Williams and her partner retired teacher Patt Hicks, and married couple Luke and Rebecca Ludwig.

Megan's brother-in-law Ross was a well-known winemaker and owner of Ross Andrew Wineries. His family offered a comment on the loss to NBC affiliate KING 5 and confirmed Lauren was pregnant at the time of the crash.

"We are deeply saddened and beyond devastated at the loss of our beloved Ross Mickel, Lauren Hilty, Remy and their unborn baby boy, Luca," the statement read in part. "Our collective grief is unimaginable. They were a bright and shining light in the lives of everyone who knew them. Although their time with us was too short, we will carry their legacy forward."

The Smash star, 41, has also confirmed the death of her family members by sharing a heartbreaking post via her Instagram last week.

Posting a photo of Lauren, Ross, and Remy, Megan spoke for the first time about their unexpected deaths.

"On Sunday afternoon, a small float plane crashed into Puget Sound off the coast of Whidbey Island. My beloved sister Lauren, brother-in-law Ross and baby nephew Remy were on that plane," she began. "To make this news even more devastating, my sister was eight months pregnant and we were expecting to welcome baby boy Luca into the world next month."

She continued, "The last three days have been the worst of our lives. There are truly no words to appropriately convey the depth of our grief."

Megan said that she didn't plan on publicly addressing the losses, however, she felt she needed to after her "sweet nephew" was "misgendered" in the news and "some haven't even mentioned baby Luca."

RELATED: Megan Hilty Breaks Silence on the Death of Her Sister, Brother-in-Law and Nephew: 'No Words'

She added that Ross and Lauren are survived by their daughter, "who we are all holding in our hearts."

"Thankfully, she was not on the plane and we ask that her name and personal information be kept private as she is a minor," said Megan.

The Broadway star added, "It is important these details be corrected to respectfully honor everyone we've lost and the loved ones they've left behind."

She went on to acknowledge and express gratitude for the "outpouring of love and support."

"It has been so comforting to know just how loved Lauren, Ross, Remy and Luca truly are," Megan concluded.

