An informal brigade of holiday wreath-layers hopes its ranks keep pace this year with a growing mission to adorn military headstones at cemeteries.

“There’s a lot to cover, and we could use the volunteers,” says Wayne Hanson, chairman of the board for Wreaths Across America, a group that lays seasonal wreaths at military and veterans’ cemeteries. “Every year there are more headstones to honor, and we keep adding cemeteries to include.”

Last year, the group adorned military and veterans’ headstones at 1,400 cemeteries nationwide.

“We are up to 1,600 cemeteries this year, including sites in Alaska and Hawaii,” says Hanson, who spoke to PEOPLE from the lead vehicle in a 10-truck convoy as it approached the border between Maine and New Hampshire. Hanson is heading south to Arlington National Cemetery for Wreaths Across America Day on Dec.15.

For the past 26 years, the group has placed wreaths on service members’ graves during the holidays.

The tradition started in 1992, when Maine wreath-maker Morrill Worcester wanted to put his surplus holiday garlands to good use. He arranged for them to be placed on headstones in an older section of Arlington National Cemetery. The tradition grew over the years until 2005, when a photo of wreath-bedecked headstones in the snow circulated widely.

“After that, it just took off,” Hanson says. “People started to volunteer to place wreaths on headstones.” A number of groups, including the Civil Air Patrol and the Patriot Guard Riders, brought in members to help.

Many wreath-layers around the country include the event in their annual holiday plans, the volunteers tell PEOPLE.

Nancy and Franklin Rouse have placed wreaths on headstones at Memphis National Cemetery in Tennessee since 2008. “We’re doing it again this year,” Nancy says.

Donna Comer and Tim Wall — along with their dog Snoopy — have taken part in the North Carolina Patriot Guard’s ceremonies around Raleigh since 2013.

“We participate in this event each year out of respect for our military because these men and women deserve to never be forgotten,” Comer says.

Some volunteers have military connections.

“Laying a wreath on the grave of a veteran is an honor I look forward to every year,” says Ohio resident Dbie Johnson, the spouse of a service member and mother to soldiers. “Some of these graves are neglected. By giving them attention, we can show the world that we have not forgotten their service to our country.”

Even those without connections to the military consider the event a special cause.

“As a civilian, I look up to every man and woman who ever served and I feel I want to repay them for the great debt that I feel I owe them for their sacrifice,” says Manassas, Virginia, resident Scott Hammack, who lays wreaths in Arlington.

Volunteers come in all ages.

Amy Hudson, leader of Daisy Troop 52068 in Springfield, Virginia, plans to bring 12 kindergartners and first-graders to lay wreaths in Quantico, Virginia. Keith and Dbie Johnson plan to bring their grandchildren to a cemetery in Columbia, South Carolina.

“It’s incredible to see the people who support this effort,” Hanson tells PEOPLE. “It warms your heart.”

Still, he says, with 253,000 wreaths going to Arlington alone, “we have a big job ahead of us.”

Supporters can donate, or sign up to be a wreath-layer at Arlington or other cemeteries, here. Signing up is optional, though.

Hanson says: “Just show up.”