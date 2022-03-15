Everything to Know About 2022's Worm Moon, Including How to See It

A Worm Moon is coming soon.

On Friday, March 18, 2022, March's full moon will be visible in the sky, according to The Old Farmer's Almanac.

As the publication notes, there are two different meanings behind the March full moon name. One is that Worm Moon is meant to reference earthworms that begin to appear in the soil in spring.

Another meaning is said to come from 18th-century explorer Captain Jonathan Carver, who said that the moon name refers to beetle larvae that emerge from the bark of trees at the start of spring.

One thing that's for certain: if you want to spot it this year, you'll have to wake up extra early. After all, the early bird gets the worm.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about March's Worm Moon, including when it will peak and how to spot it.

When is the Worm Moon in 2022?

The Worm Moon will reach its peak on Friday, March 18, 2022, at 3:20 a.m. EDT. So make sure you've finished setting ahead the rest of your clocks from daylight saving time so you don't miss it.

How to see the Worm Moon in 2022?

According to NASA, the Worm Moon will be "opposite the sun in Earth-based longitude at 3:18 a.m. EDT."

If you miss it the first night, there's a chance you might spot it again as the moon will appear full for about three days during this same time, from Wednesday to Saturday.

When is the next full moon in April 2022?