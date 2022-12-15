World's Shortest Man, Who's 20 and From Iran, Says Guinness World Records Fame Is 'Like a Dream'

Afshin Esmaeil Ghaderzadeh is celebrating big news: he's officially been named as the world's shortest man.

The 20-year-old from Iran, who is 2 feet, 1.6 inches tall, recently earned the title after visiting the Guinness World Records offices in Dubai — but first, the record-keeping organization says they tripled-checked their measurements.

"Just thinking about being part of the Guinness World Records family is like a dream," Afshin said in a statement. "I struggle to believe it sometimes."

"It is like you wake up the next day and the entire world now knows who you are. That's magical," he added.

Back home, Afshin enjoys watching cartoons like Tom & Jerry, dancing and rooting for his favorite football team. He also has a friend who helps him run an Instagram account — where he's amassed tens of thousands of fans — because, he says, phones "are heavy to use for a long time."

But there have also been aspects of life he's struggled with due to his stature.

His father told Guinness World Records that because of Afshin's size, he eventually had to stop going to school, although he recently learned to write his own name.

"Continuing treatment and my son's physical weakness are the main reasons why he stopped studying," said Esmaeil Ghaderzade.

Finding clothes that fit are another challenge for the 20-year-old, who prefers custom suits to the toddler-sized styles he finds too childish.

Not having enough money for medication and treatment has also been a hardship for Afshin and his parents. His family says there are no jobs for him near his home in West Azerbaijan Province, Iran. But Afshin hopes his record-breaking fame could be an opportunity for him to give back.

"My dream is to be able to help my parents," he told Guinness World Records. "This global recognition might help."