World's Only Nonuplets — 5 Girls, 4 Boys — Celebrate Second Birthday at Home: 'A Gift' Says Mom

For the first time ever, the world's only nonuplets celebrated a birthday at home!

The nine siblings, who turned 2 on May 4, spent the first 19 months of their life in their birthplace of Morocco receiving specialist care before being able to return to their home in Mali.

Parents Halima Cissé and Abdelkader Arby threw a party for their boys (Mohammed, Bah, Oumar, Elhadji) and girls (Hawa, Adama, Oumou, Kadidia, Fatouma) that was themed "Miraculous" after the children's favorite superhero cartoon. Family and friends joined in the celebration.

"We know that the nonuplets are a gift from God," mom Cissé said to the Associated Press. "Raising children is not easy, even with one child it is difficult. So, nine babies at the same time!"

"Since I am in Mali, members of my family support me to raise the children," she added.

Cissé and Arby welcomed their nine babies in Morocco in 2021. Doctors had initially believed Cissé was expecting only seven children. A total of 32 medical professionals worked together to make sure the delivery happened safely.

After initially remaining at the clinic for monitoring, the family moved to an apartment in the North African country, where they continued to receive care.

The birth broke the Guinness World Record for the title of most children delivered at a single birth to survive, with the previous record held by "Octomom" Nadya Suleman's eight children.

Youssef Alaoui, the director of the facility where Cissé gave birth, noted at the time that as far as he was aware, she had not used any fertility treatments.

The children arrived at 30 weeks and were "in perfect health," their father told the BBC at the time of their first birthday in 2022.

The couple are also parents to an older daughter, Souda, 4.