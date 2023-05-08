World's Only Nonuplets — 5 Girls, 4 Boys — Celebrate Second Birthday at Home: 'A Gift' Says Mom

"We know that the nonuplets are a gift from God," the children's mom said. "Raising children is not easy, even with one child it is difficult"

By Wendy Geller
Published on May 8, 2023 07:52 PM

For the first time ever, the world's only nonuplets celebrated a birthday at home!

The nine siblings, who turned 2 on May 4, spent the first 19 months of their life in their birthplace of Morocco receiving specialist care before being able to return to their home in Mali.

Parents Halima Cissé and Abdelkader Arby threw a party for their boys (Mohammed, Bah, Oumar, Elhadji) and girls (Hawa, Adama, Oumou, Kadidia, Fatouma) that was themed "Miraculous" after the children's favorite superhero cartoon. Family and friends joined in the celebration.

"We know that the nonuplets are a gift from God," mom Cissé said to the Associated Press. "Raising children is not easy, even with one child it is difficult. So, nine babies at the same time!"

Nonuplets credit AP
AP

"Since I am in Mali, members of my family support me to raise the children," she added.

Cissé and Arby welcomed their nine babies in Morocco in 2021. Doctors had initially believed Cissé was expecting only seven children. A total of 32 medical professionals worked together to make sure the delivery happened safely.

After initially remaining at the clinic for monitoring, the family moved to an apartment in the North African country, where they continued to receive care.

The birth broke the Guinness World Record for the title of most children delivered at a single birth to survive, with the previous record held by "Octomom" Nadya Suleman's eight children.

Nonuplets credit AP
AP

Youssef Alaoui, the director of the facility where Cissé gave birth, noted at the time that as far as he was aware, she had not used any fertility treatments.

The children arrived at 30 weeks and were "in perfect health," their father told the BBC at the time of their first birthday in 2022.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The couple are also parents to an older daughter, Souda, 4.

Related Articles
Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos Attend F1 Grand Prix in Miami, Showing Support for Rival Teams
Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos Attend F1 Grand Prix in Miami, Showing Support for Rival Teams
Mark Zuckerberg Competes in First Jiu Jitsu Tournament — and Wins Gold and Silver!
Mark Zuckerberg Competes in First Jiu-Jitsu Tournament — and Wins Gold and Silver Medals: 'Epic'
Missing Woman Survives in Australian Wilderness for 5 Days on Bottle of Wine and Lollipops
Missing Woman Survives in Australian Wilderness for 5 Days on Bottle of Wine and Lollipops
People look at a tourist boat that capsized Sunday night in Malappuram, Kerala, India, Monday, May 8, 2023. More than a dozen were killed.
At Least 22 Dead, Including Children, After Tourist Boat Capsizes in India
Elizabegth Hoover
UC Berkeley Professor Apologizes for Falsely Identifying as Native American: 'I Am a White Person'
Dunes and ocean at Cape Hatteras National Seashore.
17-Year-Old Boy Dies After Getting 'Buried Under Several Feet of Sand' in Dune Collapse at N.C. Beach
Latrice Clayton, Mom Who Wanted to Go to West Africa All Her Life Dies on Trip After Catching Malaria, Kids Say
Mom on Trip of a Lifetime Dies After Contracting Malaria and Having Stroke: 'My Best Friend,' Says Daughter
Turkish police officers and emergency personnel work next to burned vehicles after a crash on the Iskenderun-Antakya highway, south Turkey
At Least 12 Killed, 31 Injured in Multi-Vehicle Crash in Turkey
Miami Beach, FL - Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez attend the F1 Carbone on the Beach Party in Miami. Pictured: Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez BACKGRID USA 6 MAY 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Enjoy Date Night at F1 Carbone Beach Party
Woman Reacts After Fiancé's Marriage Proposal on a Piece of Paper Goes Viral. Credit: Erica Murphy
Woman Reacts After Fiancé's Marriage Proposal on Piece of Paper Goes Viral
Texas High School Cancels Classes After 6 Students Taken to Hospital Due to Concerning Odor
Texas High School Says Odor That Led to Hospitalizations and Canceled Classes Was Caused by 'Stink Spray'
Miss Universe Australia Finalist Dead at 23 Following Horse-Riding Accident
Miss Universe Australia Finalist Sienna Weir Dead at 23 Following Horse-Riding Accident
woman helping customer in florist shop
Companies That Are All About Random Acts of Kindness (and the Customers that Love Them)
Python snake hiding in the house
Colorado Woman Finds 'Shockingly Big' Snakes in the Walls of New Home: 'I'm Scared to Death'
Woman Found Near Front Door and Husband Died Trying to Escape Burning Home
Couple Found Near Front Door Died Trying to Escape Burning Home That Was Locked from Inside: Officials
Jesse Babiuch, 21-Year-Old Father of 2 Found Dead Following Days-Long Search After Canoe Capsized on Ohio River
Body of 'Loving' Father, 21, Found Days After He Disappeared When Canoe Capsized on Ohio River