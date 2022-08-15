World's Oldest Practicing Doctor, 100, Says 'I Think I'll Live Forever'

The man who was named the world's oldest practicing doctor last year by Guinness World Records has hit another milestone — becoming a centenarian!

Dr. Howard Tucker, a neurologist, has been working in medicine for 75 years, and celebrated his 100th birthday on July 10.

Opening up to TODAY in an interview published last week, the Ohio man credited his long life, in part, to his passion for his career.

"I look upon retirement as the enemy of longevity," Tucker explained. "I think that to retire, one can face potential shriveling up and ending in a nursing home. It's fun staying alive and working… It's delightful work. Every day I learn something new."

While he recently stopped seeing patients, Tucker continues to teach medical residents at St. Vincent Charity Medical Center in Cleveland, the outlet reported. (St. Vincent Charity Medical Center did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.)

While acknowledging that not everyone can continue working into their golden years, Tucker said that a traditional retirement simply doesn't interest him.

"I don't understand it. I don't understand golfing three days a week," he told TODAY.

He continued, "I'm going to caution (people): If they retire from their work, they should at least do something as a hobby, whether it be communal work or self-hobbies… you need a stimulus for the brain daily."

Dr. Howard Tucker. St. Vincent Charity Medical Center

Beyond his decades in medicine, at the age of 67, Tucker pursued another passion by taking — and passing — the Ohio State Bar.

Adding another title to his impressive resume, he said in 2021 that being awarded the title of oldest practicing doctor would "probably be the crowning achievement," according to Guinness World Records.

TODAY added that Tucker has never smoked, and drinks alcohol socially — indulging in the occasional Friday night martini. The veteran of both World War II and the Korean War has also always exercised, but stopped skiing after an accident in his 80s. To enjoy the winter weather instead, he took up snowshoeing.

The day after his 100th birthday, Tucker took to the pitcher's mound at Progressive Field and threw out the ceremonial first pitch during the Cleveland Guardians baseball game on July 11, Cleveland.com reported at the time.

Looking ahead, Tucker said he does not "think of death" and instead prefers to focus on the present.

"I think I'll live forever, knowing that it's not real," he told TODAY. "But I feel that way. I never think of death. You die once, but you live daily… focus on the living."

Tucker and his wife, Sara (a practicing psychiatrist at 89) have been married 65 years and share four children and ten grandchildren.

Tucker's life and times are set to subject of an upcoming documentary titled What's Next?, though a release date has not yet been announced, according to the documentary's website.