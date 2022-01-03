World's Oldest Living Person, Kane Tanaka, Celebrates Her 119th Birthday in Japan
The great-grandmother, who was born in 1903, marked the milestone in a Fukuoka, Japan, nursing home
Happy birthday, Kane Tanaka!
Tanaka — the world's oldest living person, according to Guinness World Records — just celebrated her 119th trip around the sun.
The great-grandmother, who was born in 1903, marked the milestone in a Fukuoka, Japan, nursing home. She turned 119 on Sunday, according to a tweet from her great-granddaughter Junko Tanaka.
Alongside a pair of snapshots of the elder Tanaka — including one of her playfully flashing the peace sign — Junko tweeted, "Great achievement. Reached 119 years old."
"I hope you will continue to live life cheerfully and to the fullest," the tweet, translated from Japanese, said.
In a follow-up post, the family shared that Tanaka was gifted with personalized Coca-Cola bottles from the Coca-Cola company, commemorating the birthday celebration with her favorite beverage.
Although coronavirus restrictions have prevented Tanaka's family from celebrating with her in person, her 62-year-old grandson, Eiji, told Japan's Kyodo News, "I would like to personally congratulate her soon. I hope she remains healthy and has fun every day as she grows older."
The outlet reported that Tanaka's favorite pastimes include solving number puzzles, while chocolate and carbonated drinks are the centenarian's guilty pleasures.
Family said Tanaka's next goal is to hit the 120-year mark.
Although Tanaka is recorded as the oldest living person in the world, in November, government officials in Kabankalan, Philippines, in Negros Occidental claimed that 124-year-old native "Lola" Francisca Susano held the title, in a social media post announcing her death.
"Lola Iska is considered the oldest person in Negros Occidental and in the Philippines," the city of Kabankalan posted on Facebook at the time. "Her official declaration as the oldest person in the world at 124 years old is currently validated by the Guinness World Records."