World's Most Premature Twins — Born at 22 Weeks and Given '0% Chance of Survival' — Celebrate 1st Birthday

"We watched the babies almost die before our eyes many times," said mom Shakina Rajendram, who now has both children at home after long, post-delivery hospital stays

Published on March 7, 2023 11:32 AM
Adiah Laelynn and Adrial Luka Nadarajah with their parents. Photo: Guinness World Records

Twins who were born more than four months early recently celebrated a happy milestone — and picked up a Guinness World Record in the process.

Adiah Laelynn and Adrial Luka Nadarajah, who arrived when they were just 22 weeks old and turned 1 on March 4, are the world's most premature twins, according to the record keeping organization.

Although the journey hasn't always been easy — "we watched the babies almost die before our eyes many times," said mom Shakina Rajendram — the Canadian twins are doing "really well."

"She's an extremely happy and social baby, and smiles all day long," Shakina said of daughter Adiah, who now weighs 18 times more than she did at birth.

As for Adrial, while he's had to be hospitalized two times since coming home, he too is "progressing well" and has actually outgrown his older sister.

Adiah Laelynn and Adrial Luka Nadarajah. Guinness World Records

Shakina said that when she first went into labor, she was told by doctors there was a "0% chance of survival" for her babies, according to Guinness World Records.

But after getting transferred to Mount Sinai Hospital in Toronto, the parents began to have hope — although Shakina was told that in order for the twins to survive, they had to be at least 22 weeks old.

Just a half an hour before midnight on her second day of labor, Shakina, who was doing everything she could to "hold the babies in," believed her water broke.

"I thought that this was it," she recalled.

Fortunately, her water hadn't actually broken, and just 15 minutes after midnight — when the pregnancy was officially at 22 weeks — it was time.

Adiah, who was born 23 minutes before her brother, weighed .72 lb. when she was born, while her brother Adrial weighed .92 lb, per Guinness World Records. Afterwards, they were both successfully resuscitated.

Per Guinness, the previous record for world's most premature twins was set by Keeley and Kambry Ewoldt, born 125 days early, in November 2018. Meanwhile, the world's most premature baby, Alabama boy Curtis Zy-Keith Means, was born 132 days premature in 2020.

For almost six months, the twins, who were born with very thin skin and had a number of complications, remained at the hospital.

After spending 161 days at the hospital, Adiah was the first to be cleared for release, according to Guinness World Records. Adrial went home the following week, but was readmitted to the hospital two additional times with infections and respiratory issues.

Now, with both babies back home, the family says the twins, who will continue to be monitored by specialists, are "doing great."

Said Shakina, "It was very difficult for us having Adiah at home and Adrial in the hospital, but thankfully Adrial is back home now, hopefully this time for good!"

