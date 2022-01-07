Army Sgt. John Gonsalves was 22 when he sent a letter home to his mother in December 1945 while he was stationed in Germany

Soldier's WWII Letter to Mother Delivered to His Widow 76 Years Later: 'I'll Be Seeing You Soon'

A letter sent by a young soldier just months after the official end of World War II has been delivered nearly eight decades after it was sent.

According to Boston station WFXT, workers at a U.S. Postal Service distribution facility in Pittsburgh recently spotted a letter written in December 1945 by Army Sgt. John Gonsalves, who was 22 years old at the time.

Gonsalves' letter was sent to his mother three months after the official end of World War II while he was stationed in Germany.

After the discovery, postal workers contacted Gonsalves' widow, Angelina Gonsalves, and delivered the letter to its next best destination.

"I love it. I love it. When I think it's all his words, I can't believe it," Angelina told CBS station WBZ-TV after opening the letter on Dec. 9. "It's wonderful. And I feel like I have him here with me, you know?"

In his letter, Gonsalves let his mother know he wasn't enjoying the food in Germany, but was otherwise in good health.

"Dear Mom, Received another letter from you today and was happy to hear that everything is okay," Gonzalves wrote, according to the Associated Press. "As for myself, I'm fine and getting along okay. But as far as the food it's pretty lousy most of the time."

"Love and kisses, Your son Johnny," he added. "I'll be seeing you soon, I hope."

The letter was quite a welcomed surprise for Angelina, who said her husband of 61 years died in 2015.

"We were good together," she said of Gonsalves, the father of her five children. "I had a good Life, I really did. It was wonderful."

"I loved him dearly and he was quite a guy," she added. "I still feel his presence, I really do."

USPS sent an additional note to Angelina explaining they were "uncertain where this letter has been for the past seven-plus decades," but delivering it was of the "utmost importance," WFXT reported.

Though it's been six years since her husband's death, Angelina said receiving the letter felt like he was there with her once again.