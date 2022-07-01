World War II-Era Boat Exposed at Lake Mead as Water Levels Decline

LAKE MEAD NATIONAL RECREATION AREA, NEVADA - JULY 01: A sunken World War II-Era Higgins landing craft that used to be nearly 200 feet underwater is being revealed near the Lake Mead Marina as the waterline continues to lower on July 01, 2022 in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Nevada. The water level at Lake Mead is at its lowest since being filled in 1937 after the construction of the Hoover Dam as a result of a climate change-fueled megadrought coupled with increased water demands in the Southwestern United States. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty