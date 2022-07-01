World War II-Era Boat Exposed at Lake Mead as Water Levels Decline
A World War II-era boat was spotted more than halfway out of the water at Nevada's Lake Mead this week as the lake's water levels continue to decline.
The Higgins landing craft — which was previously 185 feet below the lake's surface — is located less than a mile from Lake Mead Marina and Hemenway Harbor, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Associated Press and KLAS.
The boat was a popular diving destination for years before it emerged, KLAS reported.
The vessel was previously used to survey the Colorado River, then was purchased by a marina, and finally sunk to become anchor, D.J. Jenner of Las Vegas Scuba told the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
Las Vegas Scuba did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment.
Earlier this week, the boat was featured on the YouTube channel The Other Me.
New Orleans-based Higgins Industries — which was owned by entrepreneur Andrew J. Higgins —built several thousand land crafts from 1942 to 1945, Las Vegas Review-Journal reported. The company created two versions of the boat — one was a personal landing craft and the other larger style was designed for tanks.
Higgins Industries made the landing craft that was used during the D-Day invasion in 1944, according to KLAS.
Climate change and drought have caused the lake's water levels to drop to their lowest levels, according to the AP.