World War II Bomb Explodes at Munich Construction Site, Injuring 4 People
The old aircraft bomb went off while construction workers were drilling a tunnel near the Donnersbergerbruecke station in Germany
Four people have been hospitalized with injuries after an old World War II bomb suddenly exploded at a construction site in Germany.
In a press release on their website, Munich Police confirmed that the incident unfolded on Wednesday around 12:10 p.m between the Donnersbergerbrücke station and Richelstraße in the city of Munich.
Construction workers were performing work on a tunnel and drilling a hole when an aircraft bomb weighing more than 250 kg (551 lbs.) exploded, according to police.
The explosion caused a massive shock wave through the area, as police said "significant amounts of rubble" were thrown around.
Some of that rubble landed on the adjacent Donnersbergerbrücke railroad tracks, one of Germany's busiest stations, per the Associated Press. It caused temporarily shut down trains, police confirmed.
The bomb also knocked over an excavator and damaged several cars in the area, according to the release.
Following the explosion, police said they rushed to the scene, along with members of the fire brigade and rescue services.
First responders helped block off the area before treating several patients. A total of four people sustained injuries and were transported to hospitals, police said.
One of those patients was seriously injured, according to the AP and Reuters.
After investigating the incident, police confirmed to CNN that "there is no danger outside the immediate area." Emergency services had left the scene by Wednesday afternoon and trains had resumed their normal schedules, the outlet reported.
Police added in a tweet on Wednesday that "there is also some clean-up work taking place" at the Donnersbergerbrücke station.
Unexploded bombs, dating back to the World War II era, are a common discovery in Germany, Reuters reported.
Approximately 2,000 tons (4.4 million lbs.) of live bombs and munitions are discovered in the country each year, despite the war ending more than 70 years ago, per the outlet.
Officials currently estimate that 15% of the 1.5 million tonnes (3.3 billion pounds) of bombs that were dropped on Germany during the war failed to detonate, according to Reuters. Many of them are believed to be buried six meters (20 feet) beneath the surface of the ground, per the outlet.