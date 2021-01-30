Charlie Montanaro’s birthday trip was organized by the Honor Flight Network

World War II Veteran Celebrates 100th Birthday by Going Skydiving: 'Let's Do That Again!'

A World War II veteran recently celebrated his 100th birthday in an extreme way: by jumping out of a plane!

In honor of his milestone birthday on Sunday, veteran Charlie Montanaro decided to go skydiving in Tucson, Arizona.

"I flew airplanes for years," the Carson Valley centenarian told The Record-Courier. "I guess I'll try jumping out of one."

The jump was organized by the Honor Flight Network, a national group that works to provide special opportunities for U.S. veterans.

In footage captured by Honor Flight Nevada, Montanaro can't hold back his smile as he takes on the exciting moment.

"Let's go!" he tells the Honor Flight team inside the plane, before another video shows him falling through the air attached to an instructor and a parachute.

Once he safely landed, Montanaro told a group of reporters, "I'm ready! Let's do that again!" with two thumbs up.

According to The Record-Courier, Montanaro was born in Cleveland before going on to live in Iowa and Illinois.

After graduating, Montanaro found employment as a civilian worker at the Naval Gun Factory in Washington, D.C., the outlet reported.

He was later transferred to North Island in San Diego right before Pearl Harbor occurred in Dec. 1941 and was there when World War II broke out.

Due to his color blindness, Montanaro joined the Merchant Marines, serving on four supply ships during the war, The Record-Courier reported.

"I was always in the engine room," he told the outlet. "Our main job was that we were the supply line. We kept the Navy in toilet paper. I went and fortunately I came back and that was it."

In 1946, he left the service and returned to his former profession, which he continued to do until retirement in 1989, according to The Record-Courier.

During his lifetime, Montanaro also took flying lessons and got his pilot's license, which is still valid today, the outlet reported.

Additionally, the World War II veteran lived in Reno from the 1960s through 1994 and moved to Nevada in 2014.

Because Montanaro made it to 100 years — and is now skydiving — many have asked what's his secret to a long life.