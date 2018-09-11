World Trade Center Pokes Through the Clouds in Powerful Photo Taken from the Sky This 9/11

A powerful image allegedly taken from an airborne plane this September 11th is paying tribute to the lives lost 17 years ago.

In the picture, all of New York City is obscured by clouds — except for what appears to be the One World Trade Center, which pokes into the sunrise. The plane’s engine takes up the foreground.

Peter Lattman said he was flying out of New Jersey this morning when he claimed to snap the moving photograph. Lattman tweeted, “Just took off from Newark, and there’s One World Trade Center standing tall above the clouds.”

One World Trade Center opened 13 years after the attack in 2014. “The New York City skyline is whole again, as One World Trade Center takes its place in Lower Manhattan,” Patrick Foye, the then-executive director of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, said at the time.

He added that the new World Trade Center “sets new standards of design, construction, prestige and sustainability; the opening of this iconic building is a major milestone in the transformation of Lower Manhattan into a thriving 24/7 neighborhood.”

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are attending a ceremony in Western Pennsylvania at the site of the Flight 93 crash, USA Today reported, to honor the victims.

Trump tweeted, “17 years since September 11th!”

He also tweeted about Rudy Giuliani, his lawyer who was mayor of N.Y.C. during the 2001 attacks. He wrote, “Rudy Giuliani did a GREAT job as Mayor of NYC during the period of September 11th. His leadership, bravery and skill must never be forgotten. Rudy is a TRUE WARRIOR!”