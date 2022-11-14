World Population to Reach 8 Billion People This Week, United Nations Projects

"The milestone is an occasion to celebrate diversity and advancements while considering humanity's shared responsibility for the planet," says UN Secretary-General António Guterres

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on November 14, 2022 03:02 PM
8 Billion Population
Photo: iStock/Getty Images

In a matter of hours, a baby born somewhere in the world will be the 8 billionth person on Earth.

The United Nations is projecting that the world's population will hit eight billion on Tuesday, and even has a countdown set up on its website to mark the occasion.

"The milestone is an occasion to celebrate diversity and advancements while considering humanity's shared responsibility for the planet," United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres said in a statement on their website.

The UN attributed the "unprecedented growth" of the population to the increase of the human lifespan as a result of improvements in healthcare, medicine and nutrition as well as high levels of fertility in some countries.

India is poised to replace China as the most populous country in 2023, the agency said.

It projects that eight countries will lead world population growth until 2050: the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Nigeria, Pakistan, the Philippines and the United Republic of Tanzania.

It also noted that global population growth is more centralized in some of the world's poorer countries, like those in sub-Saharan Africa, and it said countries that tend to have a higher income per capita, may not necessarily have a rapidly growing population.

"The relationship between population growth and sustainable development is complex and multidimensional," said Liu Zhenmin, UN Under-Secretary-General for Economic and Social Affairs. "Rapid population growth makes eradicating poverty, combating hunger and malnutrition, and increasing the coverage of health and education systems more difficult."

The agency said while it took 12 years to get from a population of seven billion to eight billion, it doesn't expect the population to hit nine billion until 2037.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

It explained that global population growth fell under 1 percent in 2020 and is currently "growing at its slowest rate since 1950."

The Covid-19 pandemic also played a part in affecting life expectancy throughout the world, bringing down the average life expectancy from 72.8 years in 2019 down to 71 in 2021.

Related Articles
An under construction offshore platform which is being erected module by module.
Halting New Offshore Drilling Can Keep Planet from Heating to 'Catastrophic Levels,' New Analysis Finds
Flooding in Kentucky
World Is 'Heading in the Wrong Direction' as Impacts of Climate Change Worsen, UN Warns
Companies That Care
PEOPLE's 100 Companies that Care 2022: Meet the Employers Putting Their Communities First
Australia's wildfires
United Nations Says Earth Has 10 Years to Combat Biodiversity Crisis Amid Mass Extinction
Residents Evacuate Greek Island Hit By Wildfires
Humanity Is at 'Code Red,' Warns New Climate Change Report from United Nations: 'Reality Check'
Hurricane Ida
Deadly Natural Disasters Have Increased Five-Fold Over 50 Years Due to Climate Change
david-oyelowo-2-2000
David Oyelowo Stars in Series to Raise Awareness About COVID Vaccine: This 'Affects Everyone'
diana-george-michael-2000
How Princess Diana's Crush on George Michael Affected Their Friendship
After 2 Planes Fall Out of the Sky — Killing Hundreds — New Kennedy-Helmed Documentary Investigates Why
2 Planes Fall Out of the Sky — Killing Hundreds — and New Documentary Investigates How
joe biden
Biden Singles Out a Focus on Reducing Asian Hate Crimes amid COVID-19
COVID pandemic
Total Tally of Worldwide Coronavirus Cases Surpasses 100 Million
Ellen Degeneres and Portia de Rossi
'We Are at a Tipping Point': Celebrities Who Are Saving the Earth (and How They're Doing It)
Kindness Bryan Tsiliacos is doing 30 kind acts before hie 30th birthday Friday, May 6th Fire Station 15 at 1248 S. Blaney Ave. San Jose, CA He gives firefighters his homemade flan
Meet the Kindest People in America: Good Samaritans Making Their Communities — and the World — a Better Place
Al Gore
Al Gore Says 'We Have the Solutions We Need to Solve the Climate Crisis' on Earth Day 2020
rhinos in Nepal
The Amazing Ways Animals and the Environment Have Bounced Back amid Coronavirus Pandemic
Joe Biden
Who Joe Biden Has Announced for His Cabinet So Far