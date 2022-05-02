Worker, 62, Dies After Fall from Lift at Gillian's Wonderland Pier in New Jersey
A 62-year-old man died after a fall at a popular amusement park in Ocean City, New Jersey, on Monday.
In a statement from Gillian's Wonderland Pier President Jay Gillian, the worker was on a lift before suffering the "fatal injury" this morning.
"We are saddened to report that an employee of a subcontractor working on a lift at Gillian's Wonderland Pier suffered a fatal injury Monday morning," Gillian wrote. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family."
"We are cooperating with all appropriate authorities to thoroughly investigate the cause of this tragic accident," he added. "As we get more information we will provide it.
Officials from Ocean City, where Gillian's Wonderland Pier is located, did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment.
According to CBS affiliate KYW-TV, the city identified the victim as 62-year-old Robert W. Sanger of Pittsgrove.
Gillian, the park's president, is also the mayor of Ocean City and is running for re-election. In a post to his campaign Facebook page, the group said Gillian would suspend campaign activities.
"A serious accident involving a subcontractor falling from a lift at Wonderland Pier occurred on Monday morning," the statement said.
"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the worker and his family. The mayor is suspending all campaign activity effective immediately," it added.
An investigation by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration is now underway, KYW-TV reported.
City officials will hold a vote for the mayor's seat on May 10, according to their website.