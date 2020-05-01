Work-from-Home Jobs You Can Apply for Right Now

With millions of new people filing for unemployment every week due to the coronavirus pandemic, work-from-home jobs might be a crucial lifeline for many

Tens of millions of people across the United States have lost their jobs during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the most recent numbers listed by the U.S. Department of Labor, more than 30 million Americans have filed for unemployment over the last six weeks, with 3.84 million claims filed just in the week ending April 25.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The rise in these numbers was sparked in March when stay-at-home orders went into effect across the country to slow the spread of the virus. The restrictions also affected large gatherings such as sporting events and concerts and led to the closure of non-essential businesses like restaurants, gyms and stores.

In a short time, the coronavirus pandemic made work-from-home jobs more enticing than ever before — and the opportunity to get one still exists, though many of them may be freelance and lack the benefits of a salaried job.

If you're interested, here are some categories that may be a great fit for people looking to work from home during the pandemic.

RELATED: Jobless Claims in the U.S. Hit 30 Million Over the Last 6 Weeks

Image zoom Working from home Getty

Transcriber

Transcribing positions are perfect for people who need to make quick money while working from home. Typically, all that is needed is a computer or internet connection, and an employer will simply send either a video or audio file that needs to be transcribed.

Rev.com has proven to be one of the most popular services for transcription and offers freelance positions from their website. Companies like Upwork and GoTranscript are also accepting applications.

Translator

A position that requires being proficient in more than one language, a translator can look to make a decent hourly wage simply by helping people communicate. Translate.com offers freelance opportunities for people who pass their translation tests, which can be found on their website.

Translators are paid by the word and can receive their money anytime by getting it sent directly to their Paypal account. Bureau Works is also looking for someone to fill a freelance translator role.

Customer Service Representative

A quick search on LinkedIn for remote customer service jobs pulled up hundreds of positions. These roles typically see representatives handling a high number of calls from the company's clients.

Image zoom Getty Images

Customer service applicants will be better suited for a position if they have prior experience in the industry the company is in. Oakridge Staffing and Percy are currently hiring remote customer service representatives.

Sales Representative

Companies like eHealth and Salesforce are hiring remote sales agents to help match customers with their products. While working from home, agents will be tasked with assisting clients over the phone and hitting sales goals.

Writer

A variety of companies are looking for writers to contribute to their websites — and all you need is a computer and internet connection. NerdWallet, a personal finance company, is looking for a data writer to cover insurance. Careers Inc. is looking for a writer to help craft resumes, LinkedIn profiles and cover letters for pharmacists.

If you're looking for something related to entertainment, Valnet is hiring a comic book, film and TV writer to contribute to its website, CBR.com.

Telemedicine Nurse and Care Specialist

Forward, a preventive healthcare company, is hiring for several telemedicine nurse practitioners positions. The remote roles would see nurses providing patients with medical and wellness education, as well as setting them up with treatment plans through their online chat-based platform. Amplify Health, based in Arizona, is also looking for a remote oncology clinical care specialist to contact healthcare provider officers by phone.

RELATED VIDEO: Hospital Cheers on 99-Year-Old Woman Who Survived Coronavirus Before 100th Birthday

Designer

For the more creative type, there are also dozens of freelance and salaried designer positions available. Artisan Creative, Something Massive, BVA Commerce and Mondo are all hitting for remote positions.

Software Developer or Engineer

There are many software engineer positions available through LinkedIn. Companies like Relocity, Remind and MasonHub are all hiring, and applicants should have experience in a variety of different coding languages such as HTML, CSS and JavaScript.

Accounting Specialist

AccountingDepartment.com is looking for several remote positions, including a virtual accounting manager and accounting specialist, which requires an applicant to handle payroll and month-end closing services, as well as other accounting-related functions.

Robert Half Finance and Accounting is also currently looking to recruit a remote bookkeeper for a cosmetics company, and other positions can be found on LinkedIn.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. PEOPLE has partnered with GoFundMe to raise money for the COVID-19 Relief Fund, a GoFundMe.org fundraiser to support everything from frontline responders to families in need, as well as organizations helping communities. For more information or to donate, click here.