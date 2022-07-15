You Can Now Pre-Order the New Wordle Board Game — Here's How It Differs from the Digital Version

Good news Wordle fans: your favorite daily puzzle is being made into a board game!

Hasbro and The New York Times, which acquired the game back in January for a "undisclosed price in the low-seven figures," announced on Thursday that they'll be debuting a new way to Wordle later this year.

Wordle: The Party Game "delivers classic Wordle gameplay, but now in an all new way that is perfect for game night with friends and family," according to a press release.

"In each round, a player designated as the Wordle Host, writes down a Secret Word. Just like the original Wordle game, players have six attempts to guess a five-letter word. But in this game, players are competing against others," per the press release, noting that the goal is to be the player with the fewest points at the end of the game.

To make things even more fun, unlike in the digital version, there's no limit to the amount of times a day you can play!

"Wordle: The Party Game can be played repeatedly with the included dry-erase Wordle boards and markers," the press release states. "Players can also switch up the gameplay with four different ways to Wordle: classic play, fast, timed, or teams."

To complete the authentic Wordle experience, the board game also comes with two sets of colored squares — with green squares indicating that a letter is in the correct space, while the yellow squares signify that the letter is right, just not in the right spot.

Wordle was invented by Josh Wardle, a Brooklyn-based software engineer formerly at Reddit, who initially made it for his sweetheart. After sharing the game with relatives and seeing how popular it was, he released the online game in October 2021 and it quickly became a global sensation.

Hasboro Gaming's Senior Vice President and General Manager said the idea for a board game was sparked from seeing "how much fun people were having posting the results on social media."

"That's when we knew that there was something special about it," Adam Biehl told CNN Business in an interview.

"We know people love to have game night and have their friends over to play games. They're social experiences, so it's a way to share, connect and create memories," added Biehl.