Meet PEOPLE's Women Changing the World in 2022

Nearly three years ago, Lizzo worked her way to the front of the pop culture scene—singing, dancing, rapping and playing the flute on her first No.1 song, "Truth Hurts"—and quickly became unstoppable. She rapped about body image. She sang about Black beauty. She told fans to put themselves first. On The Ellen DeGeneres Show, her breakthrough moment in 2019, she performed "Juice" as a self-made, self-loving, self-actualized Black woman who said clearly: I'm here now, and I'm not leaving. And, by being herself, she helped the world begin to change.

"I've worked hard," says Lizzo, 33, who is currently putting the finishing touches on a new album and is launching a reality competition show, Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, this month. "I had to blaze a trail. There was no Lizzo before Lizzo."

