Morgan Casey and Donnah Thomas found themselves talking on the phone for up to eight hours at a time

Women Born on Same Day in Same Hospital Now Engaged 30 Years Later — All Thanks to Their High School Reunion

Morgan Casey and Donnah Thomas fell for each other while connecting over their many similarities — a destiny decades in the making.

The two St. Louis natives, both 30, first met in high school, where they found out they share the same birthday. Several years went by before Thomas began planning their high school's 10-year-reunion in 2017. After seeing Casey at a party, she decided to ask her for help.

"We started falling in love with eight-hour phone calls," Casey tells PEOPLE of how the two bonded while planning the reunion. "We'd talk about different things, and I'm like, 'Wait, that happened to me, too!' And there are so many more things we have in common that we were learning."

The pair were not only born on the same day, but in the same hospital. They also discovered they have pictures of their mothers, who did not know each other, wearing the same blue maternity outfit while pregnant with them.

The parallels kept adding up — the two have matching pictures showing them wearing the same uniform while playing sports in grade school, and along with going to the same high school, they found out they had attended the same college.

Morgan Casey and Donnah Thomas Morgan Casey (left) and Donnah Thomas (right) | Credit: courtesy Morgan Casey and Donnah Thomas

"While we were dating, it just seemed like every month something new came up that was the same and it was like, what?" says Casey, who runs an entertainment and event planning company, IDream ENT.

"After the third thing, it was like, this is borderline crazy," she explains. "And people wouldn't believe it, but then I also really believe in signs and just things being aligned, having special meanings."

"I just truly feel like the universe is telling us, you all are supposed to be together," Casey adds. "It would almost be nuts if we broke up."

Couple Born on the Same Day in the Same Hospital and Went to the Same High School Are Now Engaged Courtesy of Morgan Casey and Donnah Thomas Marty K. Casey (left), Morgan Casey's mom, and Karen Thomas (right), Donnah Thomas' mom | Credit: courtesy Morgan Casey and Donnah Thomas

While planning the 2019 reunion, Casey says the two remained friends until she invited Thomas to a wedding that many of their high school friends were also attending. Sparks flew when she picked Thomas up before the ceremony.

"When she came outside, I was like, oh my God," Casey recalls. "That was my first time seeing her all dressed up and all of that. And immediately, my intentions just switched."

Couple Born on the Same Day in the Same Hospital and Went to the Same High School Are Now Engaged Courtesy of Morgan Casey and Donnah Thomas Morgan Casey (left) and Donnah Thomas (right) | Credit: courtesy Morgan Casey and Donnah Thomas

But Thomas wasn't so easily swayed.

"I definitely shut her down a few times," Thomas says. "But our phone conversations would last for like seven and eight hours. And that is when I started to realize, yeah, this is just more than like girls on the phone and a friendship thing. Then it started to turn into more from there, and she won me over."

A year after throwing their 2019 reunion, Casey asked Thomas to marry her at Tower Grove Park in St. Louis in front of their close friends and Casey's 9-year-old son.

Couple Born on the Same Day in the Same Hospital and Went to the Same High School Are Now Engaged Courtesy of Morgan Casey and Donnah Thomas Donnah Thomas with Morgan Casey and her son | Credit: courtesy Morgan Casey and Donnah Thomas

"I grew up like playing in that park,"Thomas, a teacher, tells PEOPLE of the moment Casey popped the question. "So the park is really significant to me, and it was really special that she did it at that park. It was really sweet. I loved it."

Thomas and Casey will throw their wedding ceremony on Oct. 15, 2023, but they have a lot to keep them busy before then.

The two are behind the Facebook group Date Ideas and Things to do in STL, a popular community the couple launched in 2020.

The page has morphed into a full-on business called Daters and Doers, which offers fun date and activity ideas for a variety of cities.

The company is another extension of what makes the couple so happy together.