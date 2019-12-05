89-Year-Old Women Who Have Been Best Friends Since Age 11 Move to Same Elderly Home Together

Image zoom Kathleen Saville and Olive Woodward Berry Hill Park Care Home

Kathleen Saville and Olive Woodward — two 89-year-old women who have been friends since 1941, when they were just 11 — recently moved into the same nursing home in England, according to the BBC.

Throughout their life, Saville and Woodward never lived more than 10 minutes away from each other, and so shortly after Saville first came to live at Berry Hill Park Care Home in Mansfield, Nottinghamshire, Woodward followed suit.

“If I’m unhappy or in trouble I only have to go to Kathleen and we’ll always end up laughing,” Woodward, who moved into the home six weeks ago, told the BBC, adding that being able to see her friend “all day, every day” has had a positive effect on her.

Unlike many people who have known each other for decades, Saville says the pair never fight, which she considers a key to their lasting bond.

“We knew we would always be friends when we met. She means a lot to me,” Seville told the BBC, adding that she knows they’ll also be friends after their time on Earth comes to an end.

“If Olive goes first she’ll come back to fetch me,” she remarked. “We’re going to be friends in heaven.”

Unsurprisingly, the two pals already have a nickname at the home, according to the outlet: the “dynamic duo.”

“They never stop chatting and giggling,” manager Sally Tebbett told the BBC. “It’s so endearing, they genuinely love each other and you can see that.”