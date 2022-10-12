The owner of a decades-old missing purse found under the floorboards of a Texas school has been identified.

In a video posted to Facebook, the League City Historical Society said a purse was found under a stage during a renovation at the League City School last year when the building was being turned into a community center.

Inside the bag were pictures and other items belonging to a woman named Beverly Williams, who presumably lost the bag decades earlier in the building.

"The purse was full of what looked like a wallet, and it turned out to be a diary," LCHS Vice President Richard Lewis said. "Picture it as today's Facebook: you're putting everything down. She wrote about her love life, who she broke up with."

A nail file, a journal, and a calendar filled with messages from up to April 1959 were among the items inside the purse. While Williams' name appeared many times inside the bag, LCHS did not immediately know how to contact her.

"One of the photos in there was her at 9.5 months and it said 1946 on it, so that approximates her age at 76 years old," Lewis said. "She's the youngest of four sisters. The mother signed a note as Mrs. Frank Williams, so we have a picture of [the dad] but we don't know her first name."

The organization decided to share images of the purse and items on social media in the hopes they would be able to reunite Williams with her belongings.

And on Oct. 4, the Clear Creek Independent School District announced they had identified Williams' daughter and family.

According to CBS affiliate KHOU, Williams' died in 2016.

The outlet reported that the family said the purse was found around Oct. 5, which would have been Williams' 76th birthday.

RELATED VIDEO: Grieving Grandfather Handed a Toddler $20 in Target for the Most Heartbreaking Reason

"She was blown away with what we told her," Lewis told the Houston Chronicle of speaking to Williams' daughter, who cried when he told her about the discovery.

The family said they would pick up the purse in the coming week.