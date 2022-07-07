The woman said she took off her rings to avoid getting sunscreen on them, which her husband recalled thinking was “a very bad idea”

Woman's Diamond Ring Recovered from River After Falling from Husband's Pocket: 'It's Never Coming off Again'

A woman has been reunited with her diamond ring after it fell into a Massachusetts river over Fourth of July weekend.

Lynn Andrews said she and her husband Ninos were spending a day on a boat at the Charlesgate Yacht Club in Cambridge on Sunday when her ring went flying out of her husband's shirt pocket, according to independent Boston television station WHDH and local ABC affiliate WCVB.

Fortunately, it took the Cambridge Fire Department's dive team just five minutes to locate the missing ring, according to a news release from the department.

"We just can't be more thankful," Lynn told WHDH.

Lynn said she had taken off her rings to avoid getting sunscreen on them, and gave him her rings to keep in his shirt pocket, the outlets reported.

"And of course, I said that's a very bad idea," Ninos told WHDH.

As the temperatures rose, Lynn said her husband decided to take off his shirt before going for a swim, which sent the rings flying. Though Ninos managed to catch one, and another became wedged in the marina, Lynn's engagement ring landed in the Charles River.

Lieutenant Stephen Capuccio said in a statement that Lynn "was obviously quite distraught" when officials arrived on-scene to assist in the search for the missing ring.

Luckily, the couple gave officials "a good idea of where the ring went overboard", which Capuccio said "was free of hazards." An underwater search was initiated, and five minutes later Cambridge firefighter Jeremy Marrache resurfaced with the ring in hand.

Lynn was "very relieved" and "excited" to have her ring back, the lieutenant wrote, noting that she even reached out to Marrache the following day "to express her thanks."

"This is an amazing example of using our training for public service and a terrific opportunity for the Dive and Marine Unit members to practice working together," Capuccio said in Wednesday's news release.

"All the members on the detail showed great professionalism in assessing, making a plan, and executing the operation," he continued. "It highlights the importance of our recent dive training and the necessity for continued training and cross training between the Dive and Marine Unit."

As for the future, Lynn said that she doesn't plan on taking off her ring anytime soon.