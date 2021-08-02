On the same day that the unidentified woman was found in Washington's Carney Lake, another man disappeared in Lake Washington, 67 miles away

Body of Woman, 52, Who Disappeared While Swimming with Grandson Found in Wash. Lake

The site where the woman's body was discovered

A day at a Washington lake took a heartbreaking turn for one family after authorities say a grandmother went missing while swimming with her grandson.

The Pierce County Sheriff's Office confirmed the fatal incident on Twitter, noting that it occurred on Friday at Carney Lake in their Penninsula Detachment.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Deputies and firefighters were called to the scene after receiving a report about a 52-year-old woman who went under the water while swimming with her grandson, according to their tweet.

Once the woman had been missing for more than two hours, officials confirmed on Friday evening that they were switching the rescue effort to a recovery mission.

It wasn't until Saturday afternoon that a boater spotted the woman's body in the lake, according to a follow-up tweet from the sheriff's office.

Police said their deputies immediately responded to the scene, where they helped recover the body before transporting her to the Medical Examiner's Office.

At this time, the woman's identity and cause of death have not been released.

No updates on the case were available on Monday when PEOPLE contacted the Pierce County Medical Examiner's Office.

RELATED VIDEO: N.Y. Newlyweds Drown on Island Honeymoon 4 Days After Wedding: 'It Does Not Feel Real'

Tragically, this is not the only suspected drowning that occurred in Washington this weekend, according to Seattle-based radio station, KOMO News.

On Saturday, authorities were searching for a man who they believe drowned in Lake Washington, just 67 miles away from Carney Lake, the outlet reported.

Mercer Island Police reportedly said the 61-year-old Nevada man jumped out of a boat earlier that day without a life jacket and never resurfaced, according to KOMO News.