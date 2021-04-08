“I’m just about tired of them so it’s time for them to go,” Ayanna Williams said

Woman with World's Longest Nails Breaks Her Record Before Finally Cutting Them for First Time in Nearly 30 Years

Ayanna Williams – who held the Guinness World Records title for longest fingernails on a pair of hands (female) – has finally cut her nails.

The former record-holder won the title in 2017 with her nails at the time measuring 18 ft 10.9 in and requiring two bottles of nail polish to complete a manicure, according to Guinness.

Before cutting her nails this month, she broke her 2017 record and required three or four bottles of polish, although the outlet didn't reveal her latest measurement.

Williams went to Dr. Allison Readinger of Trinity Vista Dermatology in Forth Worth, Texas to have her nails sawed off with a "electric rotary tool."

"I have mixed emotions about my babies going," she said about her nails, revealing she's been growing them for "about 28 [or] 29 years."

Williams continued, "I'm so, so ready for a new life. I know I'm going to miss them, but it's just about that time – it's time for them to go. I'm just about tired of them so it's time for them to go."

"With or without my nails, I will still be the queen. My nails don't make me, I make my nails!" she stated.

She also revealed her decision to cut her nails stemmed from difficulty doing daily tasks.

"With my movements, I have to be very, very careful. So usually in my mind, I'm already preparing for the next step that I have to do to make sure that I don't hurt myself with my nails - or break them," Williams revealed. "I'm excited about cutting my nails because I'm looking forward to new beginnings."

At the end of her procedure, she told the doctor, "I love it" and remarked that her knuckles felt instantly relieved.

Williams' nails will be preserved at the Ripley's Believe It or Not! Museum in Orlando, Florida.

"It's gonna be awesome," she told Guinness. "It's going to be like a wax of myself even though it's just my nails. I can't wait to see that, for real. I'm going to be grinning from ear to ear. Just really think about it, it's amazing."

