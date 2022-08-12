83-Year-Old Woman with Broken Hip Rescued from Burning Home After 'Tough Time' Reaching Her

Body camera footage shows sheriff's deputies fighting through heavy smoke to make the save

Published on August 12, 2022

Three Fluvanna County, Virginia sheriff's deputies rescued an elderly woman with a broken hip from a burning home — and those pivotal moments were captured on camera.

Just after 5:30 a.m on Aug. 2, the deputies responded to a 911 call in Cunningham for a "structure fire with an individual trapped inside," according to a Facebook statement from the sheriff's office.

"Because of the heavy smoke, the deputies had to make multiple entries before" they could rescue the woman, officials said.

Making the rescue even more challenging, the woman had a broken hip, CBS station WCAV reported.

The body cam footage in the video above shows a sheriff's deputy attempting to enter the home through two doors before finding the woman inside.

"I'm having a tough time getting to her," the deputy says into his radio as he's repeatedly forced outside by heavy smoke inside the home.

"I need help, I can't carry her," the deputy tells other responders after he tries to bring the woman outside between fits of coughing.

Near the end of the three-and-a-half-minute clip, the deputies successfully take the senior to safety.

Officials said the responders exited the home shortly before it became "engulfed in flames."

Authorities also revealed that the "resident and three deputies were all treated for smoke inhalation and transported to the University of Virginia Medical Center."

"The three deputies have thankfully been released from the medical center and are still recovering," they added in the Aug. 2 statement.

Following the harrowing rescue, officials recognized the deputies for continuing to "render aid at great peril to their own safety," they wrote on Facebook.

While the Fluvanna County Sheriff's Office did not initially identify the three deputies who responded to the fire, the department wrote on Facebook Monday that "we are unbelievably honored to work with ALL of our Sheriff Deputies but especially Deputies Frank Harris Jr., William White, and Jordan Seay-Allen."

"Upon their arrival on scene, they searched for, extracted, and attended to the victim and did everything possible to ensure no one else was injured in the fire. Their heroic actions saved a life that morning and stand as a proud moment for the Sheriff's Office and the Fluvanna County community," the FSCO said in a news release obtained by NBC station WVIR.

Elderly Woman with Broken Hip Rescued from Burning Home
House fire. Fluvanna County Sheriff's Office/Facebook

As the deputies waited for medical attention after the rescue, they became aware of a "highly intoxicated adult male" near the road, officials said.

"While taking the male into custody, two of the deputies were assaulted," the sheriff's office said in a statement. "It is believed that this may have been the other individual originally reported to have been in the residence."

"His interaction and arrest are otherwise unrelated to the fire," officials added of the man, who was charged with public swearing and intoxication.

